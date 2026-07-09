Who Is Bingson John? The 69-Year-Old Accused Of Duping More Than 300 Luxury Hotels

Police say Bingson John stayed in over 300 luxury hotels using deception and false identities. Here's how the alleged fraud unfolded.

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A man walks into a luxury hotel carrying two bags.

He speaks fluent English, appears confident and introduces himself as an English teacher, tourist guide or yoga instructor.

But police say this was not a one-time act.

Investigators allege that Bingson John checked into luxury hotels across India, enjoyed their services and disappeared before clearing his bills.

Police allege the 69-year-old exploited the trust of hotel staff, using confidence and carefully crafted identities to continue the alleged fraud for decades.

So, how did he manage to fool luxury hotels for so long?

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Who Is Bingson John?

Born in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district, Bingson John studied in an English-medium school and never married, according to reports.

John told investigators that he started working as a tourist guide in Delhi during the 1980s. The job brought him closer to luxury hotels and, according to police, he received free stays at some properties as part of his work benefits.

Police believe this experience helped him understand how high-end hotels operated.

Over time, investigators allege, he used that knowledge to carry out frauds at luxury properties.

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The Incident That Police Say Changed His Approach

According to The Indian Express, John told police that he once had a bad experience at a luxury hotel.

He allegedly claimed that hotel management humiliated him during the incident.

Police said John told them that he developed a grudge against luxury hotels after that experience and began targeting high-end properties.

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A Strategy Built Around Trust

Police say John was first arrested by Delhi Police in 1996.

Over the years, investigators allege that he checked into hotels by presenting himself as different professionals, including an English teacher, tourist guide or yoga instructor.

Police said his approach was carefully planned.

According to investigators, John usually carried two bags. One contained his belongings, while the other was filled with newspapers or pillows.

He allegedly never allowed hotel staff to carry his luggage.

Police believe this helped him keep control over his belongings and avoid suspicion. Investigators also said he sometimes left one bag behind in the hotel room so staff would assume he was still staying there.

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How Police Say He Operated

Investigators allege that John understood how luxury hotels worked.

His fluency in English and confident personality helped him build trust with hotel employees.

According to investigators, he sometimes introduced himself as someone with connections in the hospitality industry. In one instance, police alleged that he convinced a hotel employee by promising help with getting a better job.

Police also allege that John took valuable items from some hotels, including expensive liquor, cigarettes and electronics.

In the Raipur case, investigators said he allegedly left the hotel with a laptop worth around Rs. 1.48 lakh.

A Raipur police officer told The Indian Express that John allegedly spoke about stealing valuables from more than 300 luxury hotels.

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Why Charles Sobhraj Was Mentioned

During questioning, police said John spoke about his time in Tihar Jail, where he heard stories about Charles Sobhraj, the criminal known for using deception and manipulation.

Investigators said that John admired Sobhraj's ability to outsmart people.

However, police have not linked the nature of their crimes. While Sobhraj was involved in violent crimes, John's alleged cases mainly involve cheating hotels, theft of valuables and deception.

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The Raipur Hotel Case That Led To His Arrest

John's latest arrest followed a complaint from a luxury hotel in Raipur.

According to investigators, he checked into the hotel on 25 June by claiming he was an event organiser.

Police said he ordered foreign-made cigarettes and an expensive liquor bottle, despite later telling investigators that he did not smoke or drink.

During his stay, investigators said John told hotel staff that he wanted to book another room for his son, who would arrive the next morning.

Police said he left the hotel several times for "work", which did not immediately raise suspicion.

On 27 June, investigators alleged that he quietly left the property.

CCTV footage reportedly showed him walking out with two bags. The hotel bill was around Rs. 63,755.

Police said he travelled first to Bilaspur and then to Bhubaneswar, where he was arrested on 2 July.

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A Pattern Spanning Decades

Police believe the Raipur case was part of a much longer pattern.

Among the previous cases linked to John was an alleged fraud case at Hotel Crowne Plaza in New Delhi's Okhla in 2016.

Investigators also said John claimed he stayed at another four-star hotel in Raipur during the COVID-19 pandemic, although the hotel reportedly had no record of it.

Police say they believe some luxury hotels avoid filing complaints over smaller losses because they fear damage to their reputation.

According to investigators, this may have allowed such alleged activities to continue for years.

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What Does The Law Say?

Walking out of a hotel without paying can become a criminal offence if authorities establish that it involved deliberate deception.

In John's case, police registered a case related to cheating and fraud. Reports mention charges under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in the Raipur case.

If investigators find evidence of fake identities, forged documents or theft, additional charges may apply.

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