Why Was Rajesh Sharma Hospitalised? Family Says Insect Bite, Fauji Makers Deny Incident Happened On Set

Rajesh Sharma remains under close medical observation after a severe infection. While his family says it followed a suspected insect bite during a Prabhas film shoot, Fauji makers deny the incident happened on their set.

Veteran actor Rajesh Sharma is undergoing treatment in Kolkata after developing a severe infection that left him hospitalised. While his family says the health scare began after a suspected insect bite during the shooting of an upcoming film starring Prabhas, the makers of Fauji have denied that the incident took place on their set, leading to conflicting accounts of what happened.

The actor remains under close medical observation, with his family saying he is "not yet out of danger."

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What Happened To Rajesh Sharma?

According to a statement shared by actor Sudipa Chatterjee on behalf of Sharma's family, the veteran actor was shooting for an upcoming Prabhas film at Ramoji Film City when he reportedly suffered a suspected insect bite after pack-up. The family said Sharma was interacting with local technicians near a densely vegetated area when he felt the bite, which was initially believed to be minor.

As the bite did not appear serious, Sharma reportedly did not seek immediate medical attention.

However, around six hours later, he developed intense pain in his right leg. Despite his worsening condition, he boarded a flight back to Kolkata. During the journey, he reportedly developed a high fever, became increasingly restless and later experienced breathlessness. He was admitted to a hospital in Dhakuria, Kolkata, the following day.

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Rajesh Sharma Health Update: Why Are Doctors Concerned?

According to the family's latest statement, the infection spread rapidly from Sharma's toes to his knee, causing large blisters to develop on the affected leg.

The statement quoted his treating doctor, Dr Avijit Bhattacharya, as saying it is too early to make a definitive assessment of the actor's condition.

The family added that Sharma remains under close observation and is "not yet out of danger." Doctors are also monitoring him for possible complications, including the risk of a blood clot that could become life-threatening if it travels to the lungs.

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Fauji Makers Deny The Incident Happened On Their Set

Hours after reports linked Sharma's hospitalisation to the shooting of Fauji, the production team issued a clarification denying the claim.

According to reports, the makers said no such incident occurred on the set of the Prabhas-starrer and rejected reports suggesting that Sharma's medical emergency was connected to the film's shoot. They also said all necessary safety protocols are being followed during production.

The denial means there are currently two versions of events in the public domain. While Sharma's family has linked the illness to a suspected insect bite during a Prabhas film shoot, the Fauji production team has disputed that the incident occurred on its set. Neither side has released further evidence publicly.

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AICWA Seeks Investigation

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has called for a high-level investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sharma's illness.

The association has questioned whether adequate medical assistance was provided after the actor reportedly fell ill and has sought accountability if any negligence is established. It has also urged producers to strengthen workplace safety and emergency medical protocols for cast and crew.

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Who Is Rajesh Sharma?

Rajesh Sharma is one of Indian cinema's most respected character actors, known for his performances in films including Khosla Ka Ghosla, Ishqiya, Special 26 and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. He has worked across Hindi and Bengali cinema for more than three decades and is recognised for his versatile supporting roles.

He was most recently seen in Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan.

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Can An Insect Bite Become Life-Threatening?

Most insect bites are harmless and heal without complications. However, certain bites can trigger severe infections or allergic reactions that require urgent medical attention.

Doctors generally advise seeking immediate medical care if symptoms such as rapidly increasing pain, swelling, fever, blisters, difficulty breathing or spreading redness develop after an insect bite.

While Sharma's family has attributed his illness to a suspected insect bite, the exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain disputed following the clarification issued by the makers of Fauji.

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TL;DR | News At Glance

Why was Rajesh Sharma hospitalised?

According to his family, Rajesh Sharma developed a severe infection after a suspected insect bite while shooting for an upcoming Prabhas film. He is currently undergoing treatment in Kolkata. The makers of Fauji, however, have denied that the incident occurred on their set.

Is Rajesh Sharma out of danger?

No. His family has said the veteran actor remains under close medical observation and is "not yet out of danger."

Did the incident happen on the set of Fauji?

The family linked the incident to the shooting of an upcoming Prabhas film, but the makers of Fauji have denied that Sharma's medical emergency took place on their set.

Why is AICWA demanding an investigation?

AICWA has sought a high-level probe into the circumstances surrounding Sharma's illness and whether appropriate medical care and safety protocols were followed.