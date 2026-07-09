Indian Techie Arrested In US After Police Allege He Killed Wife And Sent Photo To Girlfriend

Indian software engineer Avinash Narne was arrested in the US over the alleged murder of his wife, Raajitha Sabbineni. Police said digital evidence, phone records and a secret relationship became key parts of the investigation.

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A newly married Indian couple's life in the US ended in a murder investigation that police say was pieced together through phone records, text messages and digital evidence.

Nearly nine months after Raajitha Sabbineni was found dead inside the couple's Bellevue home, police arrested her husband, Avinash Narne, and charged him with first-degree murder. Investigators alleged that Narne was in a long-term relationship with another woman in India and even sent her a photograph of his wife's body after the incident.

The allegations remain before the court, and Narne is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

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Who Are Avinash Narne And Raajitha Sabbineni?

Avinash Narne, 30, and Raajitha Sabbineni, 27, married through an arranged marriage on 5 June 2025.

According to investigators, Narne had been in a relationship with another woman in India before the wedding. Police alleged that the relationship continued after the marriage and that the woman even attended the wedding.

The couple later moved to Bellevue, Washington, where Raajitha was found dead on 27 October 2025.

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What Happened On The Day Of The Incident?

On 27 October, Narne called Bellevue Police, saying his wife was locked inside the bathroom and was not responding.

Officers entered the bathroom and found Raajitha dead.

During questioning, Narne told investigators he had stepped out to run errands and returned about 40 minutes later to find the bathroom locked.

However, police said surveillance and other evidence did not indicate that anyone else entered the apartment during that period.

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Why Did Police Treat It As A Murder?

A day after Raajitha's death, the King County Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.

Officials said she died from asphyxia caused by strangulation.

The medical findings, combined with evidence collected from the apartment, led detectives to investigate the case as a suspected murder.

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How Did Phone Records Become Key Evidence?

According to investigators, Narne called his girlfriend in India at least four times on the day of the incident.

Police alleged that one of those calls was made around the time he claimed he was trying to enter the locked bathroom.

Investigators also alleged that Narne sent the woman a photograph of Raajitha's body after her death.

Authorities said the calls, messages and digital evidence became key parts of the investigation.

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The Smoothie Messages Investigators Examined

Police also reviewed text messages exchanged between the couple.

According to court documents, Raajitha had previously complained that drinks prepared by Narne tasted unusual.

On the day of her death, investigators said she messaged him that a smoothie he made tasted like "medicine" and "cough syrup".

Authorities examined those messages as part of the investigation but have not publicly linked them to the cause of death.

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What Legal Action Has Been Taken?

Nearly nine months after Raajitha's death, Narne was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Officials said he could face life imprisonment if convicted.

He remains in custody with bail set at $5 million.

The case will now proceed through the courts, where prosecutors must prove the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt.

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TL;DR | News At Glance

Why was Raajitha Sabbineni allegedly killed?

Police have not announced a definitive motive. Investigators alleged that Narne's ongoing relationship with another woman became an important part of the case.

Why did police arrest Avinash Narne?

Investigators cited medical findings, phone records, surveillance, digital evidence and text messages while building the murder case.

What happened after Raajitha was found dead?

Her death was initially reported as an emergency inside the couple's apartment before the medical examiner ruled it a homicide.

Who has been arrested?

Avinash Narne is the only person charged in the case.