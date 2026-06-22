NEET Re-Exam: The Candidates Who Still Couldn't Make It

Several students missed the NEET re-exam after arriving minutes late as strict NTA rules barred entry beyond 1:30 pm.

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For lakhs of students, 21 June 2026 was meant to be a second chance.

The NEET re-examination was held across India after the original 3 May exam was cancelled over allegations of a widespread paper leak.

The controversy left students in limbo for weeks.

After months, and in some cases years, of preparation, over 20 lakh candidates appeared for the re-exam across more than 5,400 centres, hoping for a fair shot at a medical seat.

But for some aspirants, the day did not go as planned.

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A Few Minutes That Changed Everything

One video that circulated online showed a father desperately requesting authorities to allow his daughter inside the examination centre.

His appeal did not work.

The student was among several candidates who were unable to enter their NEET re-examination centres after arriving beyond the permitted time.

Under guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), entry to examination venues was closed at 1:30 pm. Once the deadline passed, candidates were not allowed to enter, regardless of the reason for the delay.

For students who had spent months preparing for one of India's most competitive exams, the consequences were immediate.

A delay of just a few minutes meant losing the opportunity to sit for the test.

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What Caused The Delays?

The students and parents cited multiple reasons for arriving late.

Some blamed heavy traffic congestion on routes leading to examination centres. Others said navigation issues on Google Maps affected their travel plans.

There were also claims that documentation-related problems delayed entry procedures for some candidates before they could reach the examination hall.

While the reasons varied, the outcome remained the same. Candidates who crossed the cut-off time were stopped at the gates.

The NTA's rules left little room for exceptions.

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Tears, Pleas And Frustration Outside Centres

As the deadline passed, several examination centres witnessed emotional scenes.

Students were seen crying outside the venues after realising they would not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Parents repeatedly requested officials to make exceptions, especially in cases where candidates had arrived only moments after the gates closed.

Videos from different centres showed families arguing their case and pleading for consideration. However, officials continued to enforce the prescribed guidelines.

For many students, the disappointment was particularly difficult because this was not an ordinary examination day. It was already a re-exam conducted after weeks of uncertainty surrounding the earlier paper leak controversy.

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A High-Stakes Day For Over 20 Lakh Students

The scale of the examination was massive.

According to The Hindu, more than 20 lakh students appeared for the NEET re-examination across over 5,400 centres.

With such large numbers involved, authorities followed standard procedures and timelines strictly to maintain order and security.

Yet the incidents outside some centres have reignited a familiar debate.

Should high-stakes exams allow flexibility for students delayed by circumstances beyond their control? Or should strict cut-off times remain non-negotiable to ensure fairness and smooth conduct?

For the students who missed their chance, that debate may offer little comfort.

For them, the difference between taking the exam and missing it altogether came down to just a few minutes.