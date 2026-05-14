Aimee Baruah Brings Karbi Weave To Cannes 2026

Aimee Baruah walks Cannes 2026 red carpet for fifth time in Karbi traditional attire, spotlighting Assam’s indigenous craft and heritage.

At the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, Aimee Baruah marked her fifth appearance on the red carpet. Each return has carried a consistent thread, representation of Northeast India on a global stage.

This year, her presence was not just about visibility in cinema spaces. It was also about what she chose to wear, and what that choice carries beyond fashion.

She walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival wearing traditional attire from the Karbi community of Assam.

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Who Is Aimee Baruah

Aimee Baruah is an Indian filmmaker and actor from Assam, known for her work in cinema rooted in Northeast Indian stories and indigenous culture.

She is best known for “Semkhor” (2021), a Dimasa-language film based on indigenous life in Assam. The film received national recognition at the 68th National Film Awards (2022), including honours in the Best Feature Film (language category) segment and a Special Jury Mention for Baruah.

She has also been associated with other Assamese film projects focused on regional identity and social themes.

Her repeated appearances at the Cannes Film Festival highlight her role in representing Northeast Indian cinema on global platforms, with a focus on indigenous culture, craft, and storytelling traditions.

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Karbi Weave On A Global Red Carpet

This year’s look drew directly from the Karbi tribe of Assam. The Karbi community is known for its handwoven textiles, rooted in traditional craft practices passed through generations.

Baruah’s outfit featured traditional Karbi attire paired with indigenous jewellery. The styling stayed close to the original craft language, focusing on woven texture, structure, and heritage detailing rather than high-fashion reinterpretation.

The Karbi weave is not just decorative. It is produced through handloom practices that reflect community identity, seasonal patterns, and cultural memory. By wearing it at Cannes, the craft moved from a regional context into a global visual space.

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What The Look Actually Signals

In global red carpet culture, luxury fashion houses often dominate visibility. This appearance worked differently. It shifted focus toward indigenous craftsmanship from Karbi Anglong in Assam.

The choice highlights three key layers:

First, craft visibility. Handwoven textiles from Northeast India rarely reach global fashion platforms at this scale. This appearance places that craft in direct international view.

Second, artisan recognition. The Karbi weave represents the labour of local weavers who sustain traditional techniques. The look draws attention back to those makers rather than just the final garment.

Third, cultural continuity. By choosing authentic attire instead of a reinterpretation, the presentation keeps the outfit connected to its community origin.

According to accompanying notes shared with the appearance, the intent also includes supporting and reviving weaving practices that face slow decline due to changing consumption patterns.