Inside Haryana’s Panipat Family Dispute Over Reels That Ended In A Suicide Case

An elderly couple in Haryana’s Panipat allegedly died by suicide after family disputes. Police have booked four people as investigation continues.

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India recorded over 1.70 lakh suicide deaths in 2024.

According to NCRB data, family problems were the leading cause.

Now, a case from Haryana’s Panipat is drawing attention online.

An elderly couple allegedly died by suicide after months of family tension inside their home.

Relatives claimed disputes over lifestyle choices and social media presence had been escalating for months. Police have registered a case against four people, while the investigation continues.

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A Family Conflict That Turned Fatal

The deceased were identified as Rajesh and Suman, a couple from Panipat in Haryana.

According to police and relatives, the couple allegedly consumed poison after ongoing tensions at home. Reports claim disputes had been building for months after their son’s marriage around 15 months ago.

The son reportedly had a love-cum-arranged marriage after being in a relationship for nearly two years.

Relatives alleged that arguments inside the house often revolved around lifestyle differences, dressing choices and social media activity.

A heated argument allegedly took place a day before the couple consumed poison, according to family members quoted in reports.

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What Happened After They Consumed Poison?

Rajesh and Suman were rushed to hospital after consuming poison.

Suman was declared dead on arrival. Rajesh later died during treatment.

The deaths quickly triggered police action and public attention online after videos and statements related to the case began circulating on social media.

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The Police Action

Police registered a case against the couple’s daughter-in-law Sneha, along with her parents and sister.

The FIR includes charges related to abetment to suicide.

Police officials said statements from all sides are being recorded and examined. The investigation is currently underway.

At this stage, allegations made by relatives are part of the ongoing probe and have not been proven in court.

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When Social Media Enters Family Space

One detail from the case has especially caught public attention: the alleged tension around social media presence and dressing choices.

For younger Indians, social media is part of everyday life. Posting photos, creating videos and expressing personal style often feels normal.

But inside many households, especially joint families, these choices can sometimes become points of conflict.

The Panipat case has reopened conversations around generational gaps, control inside families and how unresolved disputes can escalate emotionally.

At the same time, mental health professionals have repeatedly stressed that suicide cases are complex and rarely linked to a single incident alone.