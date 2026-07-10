Who Is Andy Burnham? Meet The Politician Set To Become UK's Next PM

After Keir Starmer's resignation, Andy Burnham has emerged as the frontrunner to lead the Labour Party. Here's his political journey, priorities and what his leadership could mean for Britain.

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Just two years after returning Labour to power, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer resigned in June 2026 after mounting pressure within his party following poor local election results.

He will remain caretaker prime minister until Labour elects a new leader.

Andy Burnham has emerged as the overwhelming favourite to succeed Starmer after securing the backing of around 80% of Labour MPs.

If elected Labour leader, Burnham is expected to become Britain's next prime minister, making him the country's seventh PM in just 10 years.

So, who is Andy Burnham, and how did he become Labour's top choice?

Who Is Andy Burnham?

Andy Burnham was born on 7 January 1970 in Liverpool, England.

He grew up in nearby Culcheth and studied English at the University of Cambridge. After graduating, he worked as a researcher for Labour politicians before entering electoral politics.

He entered public life early, driven by an interest in public services and social justice.

Over the years, he built a reputation for focusing on everyday issues like healthcare, transport and jobs.

Outside politics, Burnham is married to Marie-France van Heel, whom he met while studying at Cambridge. The couple have three children.

How He Entered Politics

Burnham became the Labour MP for Leigh in 2001, a seat he held for more than 15 years.

During that time, he served in several senior government roles under former Prime Minister Gordon Brown. His biggest portfolios included Health Secretary, Culture Secretary and Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

He also contested the Labour leadership twice, in 2010 and 2015, but lost both times.

Instead of staying in Westminster, Burnham made an unusual move. In 2017, he left Parliament to become the first directly elected Mayor of Greater Manchester.

That decision helped reshape his political image.

The 'King Of The North'

As Mayor of Greater Manchester, Burnham built a reputation for speaking up for northern England, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic when he publicly challenged then Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government over financial support for local lockdowns.

His focus remained largely on local issues. He pushed for better public transport, affordable housing and improvements in health and social care across Greater Manchester.

The approach earned him strong support in the region and the nickname "King of the North" in British politics.

In June 2026, Burnham returned to Parliament after winning the Makerfield by-election, clearing the way for a leadership bid following Starmer's resignation.

Why Is He Set To Become PM?

Labour's leadership nominations opened on 9 July, and Burnham has secured nominations from 322 of Labour's 403 MPs, roughly 80% of the parliamentary party. No major challenger has emerged, making him the overwhelming favourite to become party leader.

If elected Labour leader, Burnham is expected to become Britain's next prime minister.

What's On Burnham's Agenda?

Although Burnham built his reputation on domestic issues, he has outlined several priorities if he becomes prime minister.

One of his key campaign pledges is rebuilding Britain's defence industry. Writing in The Times, Burnham argued that the world has become more dangerous because of Russia's war in Ukraine, tensions in the Middle East and growing cyber threats.

He has pledged to increase investment in Britain's military manufacturing sector, strengthen defence partnerships with European countries such as France and Germany, and make defence spending more transparent.

On domestic policy, Burnham is expected to continue focusing on public services, regional development and transport, areas that defined his time as Greater Manchester mayor.

Why Should Indians Care?

The UK's prime minister shapes Britain's foreign policy, immigration rules, trade ties and education policies, all of which affect thousands of Indians studying, working or living in the country.

A change in leadership could influence future discussions on the UK-India trade deal, student mobility and business partnerships.

While Burnham has limited foreign policy experience compared with Starmer, he has said Britain must continue supporting Ukraine while strengthening cooperation with European allies on defence and security.

For now, one thing looks increasingly certain. Britain's revolving door of prime ministers is about to welcome another new face.

TL;DR | News At A Glance

Why did Keir Starmer resign?

He resigned in June 2026 after mounting pressure within the Labour Party following poor local election results. He will remain caretaker prime minister until Labour elects a new leader.

Who is Andy Burnham?

A Labour politician, former Health Secretary, former Mayor of Greater Manchester and current MP for Makerfield, Burnham is the frontrunner to become Britain's next prime minister.

Why is he expected to become PM?

Around 80% of Labour MPs have backed his leadership bid, and no major challenger has emerged.

What are his key promises?

His priorities include rebuilding Britain's defence industry, investing in domestic manufacturing, strengthening public services, improving regional transport and deepening defence cooperation with European allies.