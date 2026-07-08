Gurugram Man Took Wife To Girlfriend's Room, Then Allegedly Killed Her: What Police Found

A Gurugram man and his girlfriend were arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in Manesar before fleeing to Nepal. Here's what the police revealed.

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Cases involving alleged crimes within relationships have recently drawn attention, including the murder of entrepreneur Siya Goyal, where her husband Ketan Agarwal has been accused in the case.

Now, a similar case has emerged from Gurugram.

A 25-year-old man and his girlfriend were arrested in connection with the alleged murder of his wife in Manesar.

The case has raised questions about the alleged motive, the investigation and how police tracked the accused.

Here is a look at what happened and how the case unfolded.

A Marriage That Lasted Just A Few Months

According to police, the victim, a 22-year-old woman, had married Ankit in February 2026.

However, investigators say Ankit was already in a relationship with another woman, 38-year-old Rajni Devi, a resident of Jhajjar's Aurangabad village. Police said the two had known each other for around three years.

The marriage reportedly did not end the relationship between Ankit and Rajni.

Investigators believe that the victim had become an obstacle in their relationship.

The Night Everything Changed

Police said Ankit took his wife to Rajni's rented room in Manesar on the pretext of visiting someone.

Once there, he allegedly shot his wife with a country-made pistol.

Investigators believe the murder was planned in advance.

The victim died on the spot.

Police later recovered evidence from the room and began piecing together what had happened.

Then Came The Escape To Nepal

Soon after the alleged murder, Ankit and Rajni disappeared.

Police said the duo fled to Nepal to avoid arrest.

Their sudden disappearance made investigators suspect that the crime had been carefully planned.

A police team tracked the movements of the accused and continued gathering evidence while searching for them.

After spending nearly a month outside India, the two eventually returned.

That is when police moved in and arrested them.

How The Police Cracked The Case

The investigation involved analysing call records, questioning witnesses and tracking the accused's movements.

According to police, evidence collected during the probe pointed towards a conspiracy involving both Ankit and Rajni.

The two were arrested and produced before a court.

Police have also recovered the weapon allegedly used in the crime and are continuing their investigation to establish the full sequence of events.

Officials are now examining whether the murder was planned over a longer period and if anyone else had any role in helping the accused.

What Happens Next?

The accused will now face legal proceedings as the investigation continues.

Police are expected to file a detailed chargesheet after completing the probe and gathering all evidence.

The case has once again highlighted how personal relationships can sometimes turn into serious criminal cases and how investigators piece together evidence even when accused persons flee across borders.

For now, the focus remains on the ongoing investigation and the trial that will determine the final outcome of the case.