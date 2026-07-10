Bryan Johnson's autoimmune condition reveals the limits of biohacking and longevity science. Can biomarkers, supplements and technology really outsmart biology?

See also on Brut

This piece explains science in simple terms, but it is not medical advice. If something here resonates with you or you are struggling, consider speaking to a qualified professional.

An Army of Doctors. Biology Still Won.

What Bryan Johnson accidentally taught us about biohacking, medicine and the biggest myth in longevity.

Bryan Johnson has become the world's most famous biohacker. He also has an army of doctors.

His life revolves around continuously tracking biomarkers, biological age, MRI scans, blood tests and meticulously designed supplement protocols.

He has spent millions trying to understand—and optimise—his body.

And yet...

He recently revealed that he developed an autoimmune condition.

That isn't a criticism of Bryan Johnson.

It's a reality check for the rest of us.

Somewhere along the way, we started believing that if we collected enough biomarkers, hired enough specialists and spent enough money, we could outsmart biology.

ALSO READ: The Hidden Cost of Working Out With Earphones

We can't.

The biggest myth isn't biohacking. Here's the uncomfortable question.

If your goal was to build the healthiest 100-year-old on Earth...

Would your first instinct be to assemble a team trained primarily to diagnose and treat disease?

Or a team dedicated to understanding how health is created, protected and sustained?

Those are not the same question. And they're not the same discipline.

ALSO READ: You're Drinking Plastic Right Now. Literally.

Here's what most people don't realise.

Medical schools have an impossible job.

In just a few years they have to teach anatomy, physiology, pathology, pharmacology, surgery, emergency medicine, oncology, infectious diseases, obstetrics, paediatrics and hundreds of diseases.

The mission is clear:

Train doctors to recognise illness, diagnose disease and save lives.

And they do it extraordinarily well.

But there is a trade-off.

Historically, far less time has been devoted to healthy ageing, behaviour change, sleep optimisation, exercise physiology, nutrition science, stress resilience, brain optimisation and extending healthspan.

Which raises an uncomfortable thought. Perhaps we've been asking doctors and modern medicine to solve a problem it was never originally designed to solve.

ALSO READ: What Late-Night Sugar Cravings Reveal About Stress and Sleep

Longevity isn't another medical specialty.

We confuse measurement with mastery.

Today we can measure almost everything.

Sleep.

Heart rate variability.

Glucose.

Inflammation.

VO₂ max.

Body composition.

Continuous biomarkers.

AI promises to tell us what's coming next.

But measuring something isn't the same as understanding it.

Owning a glucose monitor doesn't improve metabolic health.

Tracking sleep doesn't replace sleeping.

Knowing your biological age doesn't slow ageing.

ALSO READ: Sleeping at 10 PM vs 1 AM: What It Does to Your Brain

Data is a compass. Not the destination.

The illusion of control.

The wellness industry tells us every problem has another gadget.

Another supplement.

Another infusion.

Another protocol.

Another expensive subscription.

The message is seductive.

Buy enough technology...

...and you'll beat biology.

But biology has never accepted that deal.

ALSO READ: You’re Always Avoiding Boredom. That’s Exactly Why You Feel Worse.

What Bryan Johnson really taught us.

Health is bigger than medicine.

Longevity is bigger than biohacking.

And biology is bigger than all of us.

Perhaps the future won't belong to the people with the most biomarkers.

It will belong to those who understand biology well enough to work with it instead of constantly trying to outsmart it.

Because in the end...

You don't beat biology.

You learn from it.

ALSO READ: Your Phone Is Ageing Your Brain. And It’s Happening Quietly.

ALSO READ: Why You Can’t Focus Like Before. Focus Is Dying: What Science Says About Attention in 2026

About the Author: Kumaar Bagrodia is a neuroscientist; founder of NeuroLeap and HALE (Healthy Ageing Longevity Enhancement). His work focuses on brain-first longevity and the intersection of neuroscience with high performance and mental health.