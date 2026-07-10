BSNL Satellite Phone: What Makes It Different And Who Can Actually Buy It

BSNL’s new satellite phone works without mobile towers. Know its price, features, users, and why the telecom company launched it.

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A mobile phone usually depends on telecom towers for connectivity.

But in remote areas where networks cannot reach, satellite communication can help users stay connected.

BSNL has launched a satellite phone priced at Rs. 1,34,166, including taxes .

The device uses satellite connectivity instead of traditional mobile networks and is designed for specialised users like defence teams, disaster response units and remote operations.

But what makes this phone different from regular smartphones, who can actually use it, and why has BSNL launched a device that does not depend on mobile towers? Read the full story below.

What Is The BSNL Satellite Phone?

BSNL’s satellite phone is designed for areas where accessing mobile network infrastructure can be difficult.

The device uses satellite connectivity to provide communication support in locations such as remote regions, disaster-affected areas, offshore locations and other places with limited network availability.

The phone has been launched at a price of Rs. 1,34,166, including taxes.

It is designed mainly for:

• Defence personnel

• Maritime workers

• Disaster response teams

• Mining operations

• Remote operation teams

• Adventure travel and expedition users

For these users, communication access in isolated locations is an important requirement for their work.

What Makes BSNL’s Satellite Phone Special?

The key difference between a regular smartphone and BSNL’s satellite phone is its connectivity method.

While smartphones rely on nearby mobile towers for calling and data services, this device uses satellite connectivity to provide communication support in areas with limited or no network coverage.

Its key features include:

Satellite connectivity

Voice calls anywhere

Emergency communication support

Long battery life

Built for challenging environments

Can Everyone Buy BSNL’s Satellite Phone?

BSNL’s satellite phone is not designed for regular smartphone usage.

Satellite communication services in India are regulated, and users need approval from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) before using such services.

The device is mainly intended for organisations, professionals and teams working in areas where regular mobile networks may not be available.

Why Did BSNL Launch This Phone?

India has expanded mobile connectivity across cities, towns and rural areas.

However, some locations remain difficult to cover because of geographical challenges.

Mountain regions, forests, islands, offshore areas and disaster-hit locations can face limitations in traditional mobile network availability.

BSNL’s satellite phone aims to provide communication support in such areas by using satellite connectivity instead of depending only on ground-based telecom networks.

The launch adds satellite-based communication as an option for users who require connectivity beyond traditional mobile coverage.

A Quick Look At BSNL

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is a government-owned telecommunications company that provides telephone and internet services in India.

Established in 2000, BSNL operates fixed-line, broadband and mobile services across the country.

The company provides telecom services in different regions of India and has introduced the satellite phone as a specialised communication service.

TL;DR | News At Glance

What has BSNL launched?

BSNL has launched a satellite phone that uses satellite connectivity instead of mobile towers for communication.

How much does the BSNL Satellite Phone cost?

The phone is priced at Rs. 1,34,166, including all taxes.

How is it different from a regular smartphone?

Regular smartphones depend on mobile towers, while the BSNL Satellite Phone connects through satellites.

What are the key features of the BSNL Satellite Phone?

The phone offers satellite connectivity, voice calls in remote areas, emergency communication support and long battery life.

Who can use this phone?

It is designed for Defence, Maritime, Disaster Response, Mining, Remote Operations and Adventure Travel users.

Can everyone buy and use this phone?

No. Satellite phone services require regulatory approvals in India, and the device is not meant for general smartphone use.

Why did BSNL launch this phone?

The phone was launched to provide communication support in areas where conventional mobile networks cannot reach.

Is it a replacement for regular smartphones?

No. It is designed for specialised communication needs in remote locations.