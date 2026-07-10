Jaipur Schoolgirl Death: Family Alleges Chargesheet Left Out Key Accused, Demands Fresh Investigation

The family of a nine-year-old Jaipur student who died after allegedly jumping from her school building has alleged the police chargesheet is incomplete and demanded action against the principal, founder and school management.

The family of a nine-year-old Class 4 student who died after allegedly jumping from the fourth floor of Jaipur's Neerja Modi School on 1 November 2025 has alleged that the police chargesheet in the case is incomplete and has demanded a fresh investigation.

The child's parents have consistently alleged that she was subjected to prolonged bullying by classmates and that the school failed to respond despite repeated signs of distress. They have also cited newly surfaced CCTV footage, which they say shows the child repeatedly approaching her teacher for help before leaving the classroom alone.

Following the incident, a CBSE inspection reportedly identified several lapses in the school's safety framework, including the absence of a mandatory safety and security committee, inadequate CCTV monitoring despite the school having over 5,000 students, and deficiencies in anti-bullying mechanisms.

Addressing a press conference at the Pink City Press Club on Wednesday, the child's parents, Vijay Meena and Shivani Meena, along with members of the Sanyukt Abhibhavak Sangh, alleged that the investigation failed to hold all those responsible accountable.

ALSO READ: “We Will Rape Your Mother Too”: The Threat She Says Her Son Lived With

What Are The Family's Allegations?

The family alleged that the chargesheet omits the names of Neerja Modi School principal Indu Dubey and founder Saurabh Modi despite what they describe as evidence of institutional negligence.

They also alleged that investigators failed to consider findings from a CBSE inspection report, which highlighted the appointment of underqualified teachers and other irregularities at the school.

The family has demanded a fresh investigation and sought the inclusion of additional charges, including abetment wherever legally applicable, along with action against the school management under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

"The filing of the chargesheet is an important step, but justice will remain incomplete unless every person responsible is made an accused and arrested in accordance with the law," Vijay Meena said.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Daycare Horror: Videos Show Toddlers Allegedly Locked In Washing Machine At IT Campus Crèche

Mother Says Child's Distress Was Ignored

Shivani Meena alleged that her daughter repeatedly showed signs of emotional distress but did not receive adequate support from the school.

She called for an impartial investigation and urged authorities to introduce stronger anti-bullying measures and child protection systems in schools.

The family's allegations could not be independently verified, and there was no immediate response from the school management or the police to the claims made at the press conference.

ASLO READ: A 14-Year-Old Boy Detained In Gorakhpur For Allegedly Raping His Nine-Month-Old Niece

Parents' Body Calls For School Reforms

Sanyukt Abhibhavak Sangh president Arvind Agrawal said the case raised broader concerns about accountability in private schools.

"This is not just one family's fight. Unless negligence by school managements is dealt with firmly, similar incidents may recur," he said.

The organisation has demanded:

Mandatory anti-bullying protocols in schools.

Appointment of qualified counsellors.

Comprehensive CCTV surveillance.

Stricter enforcement of child safety norms across private schools in Rajasthan.

The investigation into the student's death remains ongoing.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available.

Tele-MANAS: 14416 or 1-800-891-4416

Sumaitri: 011-23389090

Sneha Foundation: 044-24640050

Editor's Note: Due to the sensitive nature of this case and in line with the Press Council of India's Norms of Journalistic Conduct and international guidelines on reporting suicides involving minors, Brut is not identifying the child by name or publishing the CCTV footage shared by the family.

ALSO READ: Minor Files POCSO Complaint Against Priest in Mathura

TL;DR | News At Glance

What is the latest development?

The family of the nine-year-old Jaipur student has alleged that the police chargesheet is incomplete and has demanded a fresh investigation.

What are they alleging?

They claim the chargesheet excludes key members of the school management and ignores findings from the CBSE inspection.

What are they demanding?

A fresh probe, additional legal charges where applicable, and action against the school management under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Has the school responded?

There was no immediate response from the school management or the police to the allegations made at the press conference.