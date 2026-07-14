Anthropic Launches Claude AI India Pricing: What Changes For Users?

Anthropic has launched India-specific pricing for Claude AI. Here’s how much Claude Pro, Max and Team subscriptions cost in India.

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Artificial intelligence tools have become part of everyday life.

Students use them for assignments. Professionals use them for writing, coding and research.

Along with ChatGPT, Claude, an AI assistant developed by US-based company Anthropic, is another AI platform available to users globally, including India.

Earlier, Indian users who wanted paid access to Claude had to subscribe using US dollar-based pricing.

Now, Anthropic has introduced India-specific pricing, allowing users to subscribe in rupees with plans for individuals, professionals and teams.

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Anthropic’s Claude AI

Claude is an artificial intelligence chatbot created by Anthropic, a US-based AI company founded in 2021 by former OpenAI employees, including Dario Amodei and Daniela Amodei.

The company develops AI systems focused on reliability, safety and usefulness.

Claude can assist users with tasks such as writing, summarising documents, analysing information, coding and answering questions.

The AI tool is available for different workflows, including education, software development, research and business-related tasks.

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Why Did Claude Change Its Pricing In India?

Earlier, Indian users had to pay for Claude’s premium plans through dollar-based subscriptions.

This meant payments were processed using international currency conversion, which could affect the final amount paid by users.

With India-specific pricing, Anthropic has introduced rupee-based plans for users in the country.

The update allows users to subscribe to Claude plans without depending on dollar-based payments.

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Claude AI India Plans: Pricing And Subscription Options

Anthropic has introduced different Claude AI plans for users in India.

The Claude Pro plan costs around Rs. 2,000 per month.

It is designed for individual users who want higher usage limits and access to additional features compared to the free version.

For users with higher usage requirements, Anthropic offers Claude Max plans.

The Claude Max 5x plan costs around Rs. 10,000 per month.

The Claude Max 20x plan is priced at around Rs. 20,000 per month.

Anthropic has also introduced the Claude Team plan for organisations.

The plan costs around Rs. 2,400 per user per month and includes shared access and collaboration features for teams.

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What Does Claude AI’s India Pricing Mean For Users?

Earlier, users in India had to access Claude’s paid subscriptions through US dollar-based pricing.

Anthropic’s new India-specific plans allow users to subscribe in rupees.

The updated plans include options for individual users, advanced users and teams.

Users can choose between Claude Pro, Claude Max and Claude Team subscriptions based on their requirements.

With the new pricing structure, Indian users can access Claude subscriptions through local currency payments instead of international currency conversion.