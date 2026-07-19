Sonam Wangchuk's Father Also Went On Hunger Strike In 1984. Indira Gandhi Flew To Leh To Meet Him

Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike has revived interest in his father Sonam Wangyal's 1984 fast for Scheduled Tribe status in Ladakh, which ended after Prime Minister Indira Gandhi met him in Leh.

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White sheets surround a protest site. An activist is shifted to hospital after weeks without food. A hunger strike is once again dominating headlines.

The developments surrounding Sonam Wangchuk's ongoing fast have also renewed interest in a similar protest led by his father more than four decades ago.

In 1984, Sonam Wangyal, a veteran Ladakhi politician, went on a five-day hunger strike demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for several tribal communities in Ladakh. His fast ended after then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi travelled to Leh, met him personally and assured him that the Centre would consider the demand.

More than 40 years later, Sonam Wangchuk is once again using a hunger strike to press for public demands, prompting comparisons between the father and son's protests.

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Who Was Sonam Wangyal?

Before he was known as Sonam Wangchuk's father, Sonam Wangyal was already one of Ladakh's prominent political leaders.

Born in Chemre village near Leh, Wangyal served as a member of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council, later became an MLA and also served as a Cabinet minister in the Jammu and Kashmir government. Over the years, he was associated with both the Congress and the National Conference.

He was also among the leaders who campaigned for constitutional recognition of Ladakh's tribal communities.

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Why Did Sonam Wangyal Go On A Hunger Strike?

In 1984, Sonam Wangyal began a hunger strike demanding Scheduled Tribe status for several tribal communities in Ladakh.

The demand sought constitutional recognition that would provide reservations and other protections available to Scheduled Tribes. Ladakhi leaders argued that the region's distinct geography, culture and socio-economic conditions justified such recognition.

His fast lasted five days before drawing national attention.

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When Indira Gandhi Flew To Leh

The protest took an unusual turn when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi travelled to Leh during the hunger strike.

According to historical accounts, Gandhi met Wangyal, assured him that the Centre would work towards the demand and persuaded him to end his fast.

However, the demand was not implemented immediately.

Five years later, in 1989, the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order granted Scheduled Tribe status under Article 342 to eight Ladakhi communities: Balti, Beda, Bot (Bodh), Brokpa (Drokpa), Changpa, Garra, Mon and Purigpa.

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Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike In 2026

More than four decades later, Sonam Wangchuk has once again turned to a hunger strike.

It is not his first fast.

Over the years, Wangchuk has used hunger strikes to campaign for constitutional safeguards for Ladakh, environmental protection and Sixth Schedule protections for the Union Territory.

His latest indefinite hunger strike began at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on 28 June.

He is protesting over alleged irregularities in India's examination system and demanding accountability and reforms following recent controversies around competitive examinations.

After more than 20 days without food, his health deteriorated.

Delhi Police shifted him to Safdarjung Hospital, saying the move was taken on medical advice and in compliance with court-related directions. His supporters alleged that he was removed against his wishes.

Despite being hospitalised, Wangchuk's wife has said he continues his hunger strike, while supporters have continued demonstrations in his support.

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Father And Son, Two Hunger Strikes

Although the issues are different, both Sonam Wangyal and Sonam Wangchuk chose hunger strikes as a form of peaceful public protest.

Sonam Wangyal's 1984 fast focused on securing Scheduled Tribe status for tribal communities in Ladakh. Sonam Wangchuk's current protest centres on alleged irregularities in India's examination system and demands for accountability and reforms.

Separated by more than four decades, the two protests have drawn attention because both father and son turned to non-violent fasting to seek institutional change.

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TL;DR | News At Glance

Who was Sonam Wangyal?

Sonam Wangyal was a veteran Ladakhi politician, former MLA, former Cabinet minister in the Jammu and Kashmir government and the father of activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Why did Sonam Wangyal go on a hunger strike in 1984?

He went on a five-day hunger strike demanding Scheduled Tribe status for several tribal communities in Ladakh.

Did Indira Gandhi meet Sonam Wangyal?

Yes. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi travelled to Leh during the protest, met Sonam Wangyal and assured him that the Centre would work towards the demand.

When did Ladakh get Scheduled Tribe status?

Scheduled Tribe status was granted in 1989 to eight Ladakhi communities through the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order.

Why is Sonam Wangchuk on a hunger strike?

Sonam Wangchuk is protesting over alleged irregularities in India's examination system and is demanding accountability and reforms.

Has Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike?

No. Although he has been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital after his health deteriorated, his family says he continues his hunger strike.