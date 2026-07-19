Sonam Wangchuk Protest: When Is the Chalo Sansad March? Where Will It Start?

Sonam Wangchuk has called for a Chalo Sansad march on 20 July 2026. Here is when it is scheduled, where it will begin, why it is being organised and the latest updates.

Climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk has appealed to supporters to join a peaceful 'Chalo Sansad' (March to Parliament) on Monday, 20 July 2026, the opening day of Parliament's Monsoon Session.

The appeal comes as Wangchuk remains admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after Delhi Police removed him from his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, 18 July 2026, citing concerns about his health. Despite his hospitalisation, he has urged supporters to continue with the planned march.

If you are searching for when the protest is taking place, where it will begin and why it is being organised, here is everything you need to know.

Follow us for all live updates

When is Sonam Wangchuk's protest?

The next major event in the ongoing protest is the Chalo Sansad march, which is scheduled for Monday, 20 July 2026.

Wangchuk has repeatedly urged supporters not to ask him to end his hunger strike. Instead, he has appealed to citizens from across the country to join the peaceful march to Parliament.

ALSO READ: How Delhi Police Removed Sonam Wangchuk From Jantar Mantar

Where will the protest take place?

The march is scheduled to begin at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and proceed towards Parliament (Sansad).

Jantar Mantar has been the main protest site since Wangchuk began his indefinite hunger strike on Saturday, 28 June 2026. Although he was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on 18 July, organisers have said the march will go ahead as planned.

ALSO READ: Can Sonam Wangchuk Be Force-Fed? What Indian Law Actually Says

Why is Sonam Wangchuk protesting?

Wangchuk joined an ongoing hunger strike in support of a campaign led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is seeking action over alleged examination irregularities.

The organisers have put forward several demands, including:

The resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Accountability over alleged examination irregularities.

Compensation for the families of students who died by suicide in connection with examination-related issues.

Measures to restore public confidence in India's examination system.

ALSO READ: Inside Abhijit Dipke's Cockroach Janata Party Protest

Will Sonam Wangchuk attend the march?

As of Sunday, 19 July 2026, Wangchuk remains at Safdarjung Hospital.

In a message released from the hospital, he urged supporters to make the 20 July march a success, describing it as part of India's "second freedom movement". Whether he will personally participate remains unclear and will depend on his medical condition and any legal developments.

ALSO READ: Explained: Why The Jantar Mantar Protest Isn't Over And Why Sonam Wangchuk Is Still Fasting

What is the latest update?

On Saturday, 18 July 2026, Delhi Police removed Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar and shifted him to Safdarjung Hospital after more than 20 days of hunger strike.

His wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, has since approached the Delhi High Court, alleging that there was no medical emergency requiring his removal and seeking his transfer to a private hospital.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have stepped up security arrangements ahead of the scheduled march, with additional personnel, barricading and surveillance planned in central Delhi.

ALSO READ: From Ladakh To Delhi: Every Time Sonam Wangchuk Went On Hunger Strike And What Happened Next

TL;DR | News At Glance

What: Sonam Wangchuk has called for a peaceful 'Chalo Sansad' (March to Parliament) as part of his ongoing protest.

When: Monday, 20 July 2026, the first day of Parliament's Monsoon Session.

Where: The march is scheduled to begin at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi before proceeding towards Parliament.

Current status: As of Sunday, 19 July 2026, Wangchuk remains admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after being removed from the protest site by Delhi Police on Saturday, 18 July 2026.