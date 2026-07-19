Who Is Gitanjali J Angmo? Sonam Wangchuk's Wife And Educationist

Who is Gitanjali J Angmo? The educationist, spiritual teacher and wife of Sonam Wangchuk challenged his hospitalisation in the Delhi High Court during his hunger strike.

When Sonam Wangchuk began his hunger strike in Delhi, public attention centred on his health and the demands behind his protest. As his condition became a matter of concern and he was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, another voice came into focus.

His wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, questioned the circumstances of his hospitalisation and approached the Delhi High Court, bringing fresh attention to how authorities handled the activist's medical care during his fast.

While Sonam Wangchuk continued his protest for Ladakh's constitutional safeguards, Gitanjali J Angmo emerged as one of the strongest public voices defending his right to continue the hunger strike on his own terms.

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Why Is Gitanjali J Angmo In The News?

Gitanjali J Angmo came into the spotlight after Sonam Wangchuk was shifted from the protest site at Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital during his indefinite hunger strike.

She approached the Delhi High Court, arguing that its earlier order required regular medical monitoring of Wangchuk but did not direct that he be hospitalised.

Appearing before the media outside the hospital, Angmo questioned the medical process, saying no active treatment was being administered and that Wangchuk was only under observation while undergoing tests.

She also questioned some of the medical findings and said the family wanted an independent verification of certain test results before any medication was administered.

Referring to Wangchuk's potassium levels, Angmo said the previous day's reading had been 4.3 and questioned how it could have changed significantly within a day. She said the family wanted the reports to be cross-checked by an external laboratory before accepting further medical intervention.

According to Angmo, Wangchuk remained weak because of the prolonged fast but was alert and mentally strong. She said he continued the hunger strike while consuming only water with salt.

While thanking the authorities for taking him to hospital, she added that the family wished to manage the next steps of his treatment themselves and did not want unnecessary government intervention.

#WATCH | Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, says, "Regarding the High Court order, the order never mandated hospitalization. It simply stated that an individual's health is paramount and must be monitored at regular intervals; it did not order… pic.twitter.com/Snh7R0Iw5r — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2026

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Who Is Gitanjali J Angmo?

Gitanjali J Angmo is an educationist, spiritual teacher and writer who has spent years working in the field of education.

She follows the teachings of Sri Aurobindo and studies and teaches Indian philosophical texts, including the Upanishads, the Vedas and the Bhagavad Gita.

Her work has focused on education, self-development and spiritual learning, areas that closely align with Sonam Wangchuk's long-standing efforts to reform education in Ladakh.

Although Wangchuk is widely recognised for his innovations in education and sustainable development, Angmo has largely stayed away from the public spotlight until recent events brought her into national attention.

ALSO READ: How Delhi Police Removed Sonam Wangchuk From Jantar Mantar

How Did Sonam Wangchuk And Gitanjali J Angmo Meet?

Sonam Wangchuk and Gitanjali J Angmo first met at an education conference.

They connected through their shared commitment to education and social change. In interviews, Angmo has described meeting Wangchuk as finding a "kindred soul", saying both believed in dedicating their lives to a purpose greater than themselves.

Despite having different personalities, the couple built their relationship around common values.

Angmo has often described Wangchuk as someone constantly experimenting with new ideas. She once recalled returning home to find expensive crockery broken because he had used it for scientific experiments.

She has also shared lighter moments from their marriage, recalling how Wangchuk would jokingly remind her that she was a black belt in karate whenever she expected him to carry her bag.

The couple enjoys travelling, trekking and hiking together. Angmo also observes Monday fasts as part of her spiritual practice, a tradition Wangchuk often joins.

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Gitanjali J Angmo's Role During Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike

As Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike entered a critical phase, Gitanjali J Angmo became more than a family member supporting him privately.

She became the family's public representative, addressing the media, explaining Wangchuk's medical condition and questioning decisions taken by the authorities regarding his treatment and hospitalisation.

Her legal intervention before the Delhi High Court also shifted public attention towards questions surrounding medical consent, patient autonomy and the treatment of people undertaking peaceful hunger strikes.

I have lost faith in Safdarjung Government Hospital.

The hospital told us @Wangchuk66’s potassium had dropped to 2.9, describing it as alarming and life-threatening. Yet, in its public health bulletin, it conveniently omitted the actual number, referring only to "decreasing… — Gitanjali J Angmo (@GitanjaliAngmo) July 19, 2026

While Wangchuk continued to campaign for Ladakh's demands, Angmo became one of the most prominent voices defending his right to continue his protest.

ALSO READ: From Ladakh To Delhi: Every Time Sonam Wangchuk Went On Hunger Strike And What Happened Next

Why Is Sonam Wangchuk On Hunger Strike?

Sonam Wangchuk began his indefinite hunger strike to press for constitutional safeguards for Ladakh, including statehood, Sixth Schedule status and greater protection for the region's environment, culture and local communities.

The hunger strike followed months of protests and negotiations over the Centre's approach to governance in Ladakh after the region became a Union Territory in 2019.

His hospitalisation and the subsequent legal challenge by Gitanjali J Angmo have brought renewed national attention to both the protest and the broader debate over Ladakh's future.

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TL;DR | News At Glance

Why is Gitanjali J Angmo in the news?

She has been supporting Sonam Wangchuk during his hunger strike and challenged his hospitalisation in the Delhi High Court.

What did Gitanjali J Angmo say about Wangchuk being taken to hospital?

She questioned the decision to hospitalise him, arguing that there was no immediate medical need for his removal from the protest site and that the family had not consented to his treatment. She also sought greater transparency about his medical reports.

Did she take legal action?

Yes. She approached the Delhi High Court, seeking urgent intervention and permission to shift Sonam Wangchuk from Safdarjung Hospital to a private hospital of the family's choice.

Who is Gitanjali J Angmo?

She is an educationist, spiritual teacher, writer and the wife of Sonam Wangchuk.

How did she and Sonam Wangchuk meet?

They met at an education conference and bonded over their shared commitment to education and social change.