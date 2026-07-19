Who Is Dharmendra Pradhan? India's Education Minister Facing Resignation Demands

Who is Dharmendra Pradhan? Here's a look at India's Union Education Minister, his political career, and why protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar are demanding his resignation.

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Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is in the news after protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanded his resignation during a demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

According to the organisers, the protest was held over allegations relating to the NEET UG 2026 examination and reported irregularities in the CBSE On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. Protesters demanded Pradhan's resignation and raised slogans during the demonstration.

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Why Is Dharmendra Pradhan In The News?

Dharmendra Pradhan is in the news because protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanded his resignation during a demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party.

During the protest, demonstrators raised slogans including:

"Dharmendra Pradhan istifa do."

They also chanted:

"We asked for 'Make in India', you gave us 'Leak in India'."

According to the organisers, the demonstration was held over allegations surrounding the NEET UG 2026 examination and reported irregularities in the CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

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Who Is Dharmendra Pradhan?

Dharmendra Pradhan is a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and India's Union Minister of Education.

He is the Member of Parliament from Sambalpur, Odisha, in the 18th Lok Sabha. Earlier in his political career, he served both as a Lok Sabha MP and as a Rajya Sabha MP.

Born on 26 June 1969 in Talcher, Odisha, Pradhan is the son of former Union Minister Debendra Pradhan.

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Dharmendra Pradhan's Political Career

Pradhan began his political journey through the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He was first elected to the Lok Sabha from Deogarh, Odisha, in 2004.

In 2012, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha. He returned to the Lok Sabha after winning the Sambalpur constituency in the 2024 general election.

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Roles In The Modi Government

After the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance formed the government in 2014, Dharmendra Pradhan joined the Union Council of Ministers.

He served as Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas from 2014 to 2021 and also briefly held the additional charge of the Ministry of Steel.

He is the longest-serving Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas in independent India.

Education Minister

Dharmendra Pradhan became India's Union Minister of Education in July 2021.

As Education Minister, he has overseen the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which aims to reform school and higher education in India.

He continued in the role after the 2024 general election.

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Why Are Protesters Demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation?

Members of the Cockroach Janta Party demanded Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation during their protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

According to the organisers, they linked their demand to allegations concerning the NEET UG 2026 examination and reported irregularities in the CBSE On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

During the protest, demonstrators repeatedly raised slogans calling for Pradhan's resignation.

At the time of publication, there has been no official finding establishing the allegations raised during the protest. The allegations referred to in this article are those made by the organisers and protesters.

TL;DR | News At Glance

Why is Dharmendra Pradhan in the news?

He is in the news after protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanded his resignation during a demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party.

Who is Dharmendra Pradhan?

He is India's Union Minister of Education, a senior BJP leader and the Lok Sabha MP from Sambalpur, Odisha.

What does Dharmendra Pradhan do?

He heads the Ministry of Education and has overseen the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Why are protesters demanding his resignation?

According to the organisers, they linked their demand to allegations concerning the NEET UG 2026 examination and reported irregularities in the CBSE On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. At the time of publication, there has been no official finding establishing those allegations.

What is Dharmendra Pradhan known for?

Before becoming Education Minister, he served as Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and is the longest-serving person to have held that portfolio in independent India.

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