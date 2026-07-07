Why Is Matteo Berrettini Trending? Inside The Italian Star's Wimbledon Journey

Who is Matteo Berrettini? Explore the Italian tennis star's career, Wimbledon success, injuries, comeback and why he is trending online.

At Wimbledon, where tennis history is made every summer, Matteo Berrettini once again found himself in the spotlight.

The Italian tennis star's journey has been filled with remarkable highs and difficult setbacks, from reaching a Grand Slam final to battling injuries that disrupted his rise.

Now, the 29-year-old is back in conversations among tennis fans. But what is Matteo Berrettini's story, and why is he trending again?

Who Is Matteo Berrettini?

Matteo Berrettini is a professional tennis player from Italy known for his powerful serve, aggressive forehand and ability to perform on big stages.

Born on 12 April 1996 in Rome, Berrettini grew up playing tennis alongside his younger brother, Jacopo. He turned professional in 2015 and steadily climbed the ATP rankings with consistent performances.

His breakthrough came in 2019 when he reached the US Open semi-finals. The run established him as one of the most promising players on the ATP Tour and showed that he could challenge the world's best on the biggest stages.

From Wimbledon Finalist To Global Recognition

The defining moment of Berrettini's career came at Wimbledon in 2021.

He became the first Italian man to reach the Wimbledon singles final after defeating several top opponents with his powerful serve and aggressive baseline game.

In the final, he faced Novak Djokovic. Although he fell short of the title, Berrettini earned global recognition for becoming the first Italian man to reach a Wimbledon singles final and proving he could compete with the very best.

Over the years, he has also represented Italy in the Davis Cup and played an important role in the country's successful campaigns.

The Injury Battles That Changed His Journey

Just as Berrettini appeared ready to become a regular Grand Slam contender, injuries interrupted his momentum.

A series of physical setbacks forced him to miss major tournaments and affected his ATP ranking. Questions grew over whether he could return to his best level.

Instead of giving up, Berrettini focused on rehabilitation and rebuilding his fitness. His determination to return has become one of the defining chapters of his career, earning respect from fans and fellow players alike.

Why Is Matteo Berrettini Trending?

His absence from one of his favourite tournaments reignited conversations about his career, his comeback and what lies ahead.

Beyond tennis, Berrettini has also built a large following on social media because of his looks, style and confident personality. Fans regularly share photos, interviews and match highlights, making him one of the sport's most recognisable stars online.

His powerful serve and attacking style have only added to his appeal, especially among younger tennis fans discovering the sport.

What's Next For Matteo Berrettini?

Berrettini's focus now is on staying fit and returning to the level that once took him to a Wimbledon final.

While injuries have altered his career path, his achievements prove that he has the talent to compete with the world's best. Whether he is making headlines for his performances, his comeback or his popularity on social media, Matteo Berrettini remains one of the most followed figures in modern tennis.