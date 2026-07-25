Cockroach Janta Party announces the withdrawal of agitation following Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

Cockroach Janta Party spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka held the third round of talks with Union Ministers Jitendra Singh and JP Nadda in New Delhi. Following the discussions, they jointly announced the withdrawal of their nationwide agitation, declaring that their primary demands had been met by the government. They urged all protesting students at Jantar Mantar to return home peacefully. As part of the resolution, the Union government agreed to provide financial compensation to the families of students who lost their lives during the NEET paper leak row. While the final compensation amount remained under discussion, they assured that the maximum amount permitted under government rules would be disbursed to the affected families. In addition, the Centre promised to waive all police FIRs and criminal charges filed against student demonstrators during the 20 July crackdown. This major resolution comes after Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down from his post as the Union Education Minister, fulfilling the CJP’s key political demand and bringing a 36-day standoff to an end.