Kharge Once Again Raised The Jantar Mantar Protest Issue On Day 2 Of The Monsoon Session
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge once again raised the issue of the Jantar Mantar protests on the second day of the Monsoon Session, criticising the government's handling of the demonstrations. The remarks came a day after police action against protesters demanding accountability over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Here's what Kharge said in Parliament and why the issue continued to dominate the session.
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Kharge Once Again Raised The Jantar Mantar Protest Issue On Day 2 Of The Monsoon Session
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge once again raised the issue of the Jantar Mantar protests on the second day of the Monsoon Session, criticising the government's handling of the demonstrations. The remarks came a day after police action against protesters demanding accountability over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Here's what Kharge said in Parliament and why the issue continued to dominate the session.
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Videos of lathicharge by the Delhi police emerged after cops said the Jantar Mantar protest was being handled “professionally.”
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