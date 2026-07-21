India
Politics

Kharge Once Again Raised The Jantar Mantar Protest Issue On Day 2 Of The Monsoon Session

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge once again raised the issue of the Jantar Mantar protests on the second day of the Monsoon Session, criticising the government's handling of the demonstrations. The remarks came a day after police action against protesters demanding accountability over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Here's what Kharge said in Parliament and why the issue continued to dominate the session.
Published on
21
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Rahul Gandhi Condemns Police Action During NEET Protest March In Delhi
Rahul Gandhi Condemns Police Action During NEET Protest March In Delhi
To be continued
Rahul Gandhi Condemns Police Action During NEET Protest March In Delhi
Rahul Gandhi Condemns Police Action During NEET Protest March In Delhi
India
Politics

Kharge Once Again Raised The Jantar Mantar Protest Issue On Day 2 Of The Monsoon Session

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge once again raised the issue of the Jantar Mantar protests on the second day of the Monsoon Session, criticising the government's handling of the demonstrations. The remarks came a day after police action against protesters demanding accountability over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Here's what Kharge said in Parliament and why the issue continued to dominate the session.
Publié le
21
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Rahul Gandhi Condemns Police Action During NEET Protest March In Delhi
À suivre
Rahul Gandhi Condemns Police Action During NEET Protest March In Delhi

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