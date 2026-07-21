Kharge Once Again Raised The Jantar Mantar Protest Issue On Day 2 Of The Monsoon Session

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge once again raised the issue of the Jantar Mantar protests on the second day of the Monsoon Session, criticising the government's handling of the demonstrations. The remarks came a day after police action against protesters demanding accountability over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Here's what Kharge said in Parliament and why the issue continued to dominate the session.