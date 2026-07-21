Rahul Gandhi Condemns Police Action During NEET Protest March In Delhi

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday criticised the police action against students and protesters who attempted to march towards Parliament over alleged irregularities in major examinations, including the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The Delhi Police used tear gas and carried out a baton charge after protesters tried to move towards Parliament, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and accountability over alleged paper leaks and technical glitches in competitive examinations. Rahul Gandhi Calls Police Action 'Undemocratic' In a video message shared on social media, Rahul Gandhi said students protesting in Delhi were exercising their democratic rights and should not have been met with force. "There's absolutely nothing wrong in what they (youth) are doing and it is disgusting what the government is doing, what the police are doing. Tear-gassing students, lathicharging students is not democratic, is not India's way and it's not the way it should be done." Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi "the most anti-youth prime minister", Gandhi said the protesters were demanding a fair and functioning education system. "Boys and girls who are walking the streets of Delhi are not criminals. They are demanding their rights. Their rights are to have an education system that respects them, an education system that's fair, and one that's working." He added that India, with one of the world's largest youth populations, should listen to students instead of suppressing their voices. Why Were Students Protesting? The march was organised over allegations surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and other examination-related irregularities. Protesters demanded accountability from the government and sought the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The demonstration came days after activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken to hospital, ending his 21-day hunger strike in support of students and the satirical Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement. The CJP has gained significant attention on social media since its launch in May, focusing on issues related to education, unemployment and youth concerns. CJP Questions Police Crackdown Following the police action, the CJP criticised the use of force on protesters. "Is this a war zone? Why is the police resorting to tear gas assault on peaceful protesters?" the organisation said in a post on X. Internet services were also suspended in parts of central Delhi during the protest. Police said permission had not been granted for the march. Rahul Gandhi Urges Government To Address Students' Demands Rahul Gandhi argued that the protesters' demands were legitimate and urged the government to engage with them instead of using force. "They have legitimate demands. The Prime Minister should accept these demands and do something about it. Everybody is sick and tired of the way our education system is running." He also alleged that educational institutions were being influenced by ideological organisations, saying this had contributed to growing frustration among young people.