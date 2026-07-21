Rahul Gandhi Seeks Parliament Discussion on Students' Protests, Questions Debate Process

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said the Speaker told him that permission from the government was required to hold a debate in Parliament. Speaking outside the Parliament building, Gandhi questioned the process of deciding what issues can be discussed in the House. He also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond to the students' protest crackdown in Parliament and sought an apology over the action taken against the protesters. Gandhi's remarks came as the Opposition continued to demand a discussion on the students' protests during the ongoing Parliament session.