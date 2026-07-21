India
Politics

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Protest Outside PM Modi’s Residence Over Student Issue

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, demanding the resignations of PM Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Several Congress workers were detained as Rahul Gandhi began a sit-in protest near the Prime Minister’s residence. The Congress said in a social media post that the government “cannot flee from accountability and discussion in Parliament.” Earlier, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met students who were injured during the Jantar Mantar protest on 20 July. Union Minister Jitendra Singh reached the protest site and spoke with Rahul Gandhi. The protest was held amid the Congress’ demand for a discussion in Parliament over the students’ concerns.
Published on
21
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Rahul Gandhi’s message to students and PM Modi from custody at Chhatrasal Stadium
Rahul Gandhi’s message to students and PM Modi from custody at Chhatrasal Stadium
To be continued
Rahul Gandhi’s message to students and PM Modi from custody at Chhatrasal Stadium
Rahul Gandhi’s message to students and PM Modi from custody at Chhatrasal Stadium
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, demanding the resignations of PM Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Several Congress workers were detained as Rahul Gandhi began a sit-in protest near the Prime Minister’s residence. The Congress said in a social media post that the government “cannot flee from accountability and discussion in Parliament.” Earlier, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met students who were injured during the Jantar Mantar protest on 20 July. Union Minister Jitendra Singh reached the protest site and spoke with Rahul Gandhi. The protest was held amid the Congress’ demand for a discussion in Parliament over the students’ concerns.
India
Politics

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Protest Outside PM Modi’s Residence Over Student Issue

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, demanding the resignations of PM Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Several Congress workers were detained as Rahul Gandhi began a sit-in protest near the Prime Minister’s residence. The Congress said in a social media post that the government “cannot flee from accountability and discussion in Parliament.” Earlier, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met students who were injured during the Jantar Mantar protest on 20 July. Union Minister Jitendra Singh reached the protest site and spoke with Rahul Gandhi. The protest was held amid the Congress’ demand for a discussion in Parliament over the students’ concerns.
Publié le
21
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Rahul Gandhi’s message to students and PM Modi from custody at Chhatrasal Stadium
À suivre
Rahul Gandhi’s message to students and PM Modi from custody at Chhatrasal Stadium
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, demanding the resignations of PM Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Several Congress workers were detained as Rahul Gandhi began a sit-in protest near the Prime Minister’s residence. The Congress said in a social media post that the government “cannot flee from accountability and discussion in Parliament.” Earlier, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met students who were injured during the Jantar Mantar protest on 20 July. Union Minister Jitendra Singh reached the protest site and spoke with Rahul Gandhi. The protest was held amid the Congress’ demand for a discussion in Parliament over the students’ concerns.

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