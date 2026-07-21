Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Protest Outside PM Modi’s Residence Over Student Issue

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, demanding the resignations of PM Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Several Congress workers were detained as Rahul Gandhi began a sit-in protest near the Prime Minister’s residence. The Congress said in a social media post that the government “cannot flee from accountability and discussion in Parliament.” Earlier, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met students who were injured during the Jantar Mantar protest on 20 July. Union Minister Jitendra Singh reached the protest site and spoke with Rahul Gandhi. The protest was held amid the Congress’ demand for a discussion in Parliament over the students’ concerns.