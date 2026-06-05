India
Politics

Tamil Nadu BJP’s poster boy Annamalai breaks up with the party

He also announced the start of his Annamalai Makkal Iyakkam (AMI) movement saying there was a need to challenge cult politics and usher in common man politics in Tamil Nadu.
Published on
05
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Did Rahul Gandhi predict PM Modi's political future?
Did Rahul Gandhi predict PM Modi's political future?
To be continued
Did Rahul Gandhi predict PM Modi's political future?
Did Rahul Gandhi predict PM Modi's political future?
India
Politics

Tamil Nadu BJP’s poster boy Annamalai breaks up with the party

He also announced the start of his Annamalai Makkal Iyakkam (AMI) movement saying there was a need to challenge cult politics and usher in common man politics in Tamil Nadu.
Publié le
05
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Did Rahul Gandhi predict PM Modi's political future?
À suivre
Did Rahul Gandhi predict PM Modi's political future?

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