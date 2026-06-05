Tamil Nadu BJP’s poster boy Annamalai breaks up with the party
He also announced the start of his Annamalai Makkal Iyakkam (AMI) movement saying there was a need to challenge cult politics and usher in common man politics in Tamil Nadu.
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Tamil Nadu BJP’s poster boy Annamalai breaks up with the party
He also announced the start of his Annamalai Makkal Iyakkam (AMI) movement saying there was a need to challenge cult politics and usher in common man politics in Tamil Nadu.
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