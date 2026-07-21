India
Society

Did the Cockroach Janta Party protest have enough medical support?

The Cockroach Janta Party's protest entered a new phase on 20 July as demonstrators attempted to march towards Parliament. They demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and accountability for the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, which they say pushed around 12 students to die by suicide. Although a heavy deployment of police and security personnel prevented the march from unfolding as planned, the protesters refused to disperse. We were on the ground before the march began and witnessed the situation escalate as tensions between protesters and the authorities turned into a violent confrontation.
Published on
21
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
What happened at JP Nadda's residence during the 20 July march to Parliament?
What happened at JP Nadda's residence during the 20 July march to Parliament?
To be continued
What happened at JP Nadda's residence during the 20 July march to Parliament?
What happened at JP Nadda's residence during the 20 July march to Parliament?
India
Society

Did the Cockroach Janta Party protest have enough medical support?

The Cockroach Janta Party's protest entered a new phase on 20 July as demonstrators attempted to march towards Parliament. They demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and accountability for the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, which they say pushed around 12 students to die by suicide. Although a heavy deployment of police and security personnel prevented the march from unfolding as planned, the protesters refused to disperse. We were on the ground before the march began and witnessed the situation escalate as tensions between protesters and the authorities turned into a violent confrontation.
Publié le
21
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
What happened at JP Nadda's residence during the 20 July march to Parliament?
À suivre
What happened at JP Nadda's residence during the 20 July march to Parliament?

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