Did the Cockroach Janta Party protest have enough medical support?

The Cockroach Janta Party's protest entered a new phase on 20 July as demonstrators attempted to march towards Parliament. They demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and accountability for the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, which they say pushed around 12 students to die by suicide. Although a heavy deployment of police and security personnel prevented the march from unfolding as planned, the protesters refused to disperse. We were on the ground before the march began and witnessed the situation escalate as tensions between protesters and the authorities turned into a violent confrontation.