A Scorpio driver fled without paying after filling diesel worth Rs. 6,000 at a fuel station in Gurugram
Police said the accused waited until the tank was full before speeding away on 26 June. As of publishing this, the CCTV footage from the petrol pump was being examined to identify the vehicle and track down the accused.
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A Scorpio driver fled without paying after filling diesel worth Rs. 6,000 at a fuel station in Gurugram
Police said the accused waited until the tank was full before speeding away on 26 June. As of publishing this, the CCTV footage from the petrol pump was being examined to identify the vehicle and track down the accused.
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