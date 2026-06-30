India
Society

A Scorpio driver fled without paying after filling diesel worth Rs. 6,000 at a fuel station in Gurugram

Police said the accused waited until the tank was full before speeding away on 26 June. As of publishing this, the CCTV footage from the petrol pump was being examined to identify the vehicle and track down the accused.
Published on
30
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Man stabbed woman 14 times in broad daylight
Man stabbed woman 14 times in broad daylight
To be continued
Man stabbed woman 14 times in broad daylight
Man stabbed woman 14 times in broad daylight
India
Society

A Scorpio driver fled without paying after filling diesel worth Rs. 6,000 at a fuel station in Gurugram

Police said the accused waited until the tank was full before speeding away on 26 June. As of publishing this, the CCTV footage from the petrol pump was being examined to identify the vehicle and track down the accused.
Publié le
30
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Man stabbed woman 14 times in broad daylight
À suivre
Man stabbed woman 14 times in broad daylight

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