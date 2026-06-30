Pune 3-year-old rape and murder case: Bhimrao Kamble sentenced to death within 60 days, court says 'no scope for reformation'

# Pune 3-Year-Old Rape And Murder Case: Bhimrao Kamble Sentenced To Death Within 60 Days, Court Says 'No Scope For Reformation' A special court in Pune has sentenced 65-year-old Bhimrao Kamble to death for the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl, nearly 60 days after the crime took place. The case dates back to 1 May 2026, when Kamble allegedly lured the child with the promise of food and took her to a cattle shed in Pune's Bhor area. According to the prosecution, he raped and murdered the child before hiding her body under a heap of cow dung. CCTV footage from the area later placed him near the crime scene. Police arrested him and registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). On 29 June, the special court convicted Kamble and awarded him the death penalty. While pronouncing the sentence, the court observed that the accused showed no signs of repentance or the possibility of reformation, adding that the death penalty was the only appropriate punishment in the case. The victim's father welcomed the verdict, calling it satisfying, but said justice would be complete only after the death sentence is executed. He had earlier appealed that no political leader should visit his home until his daughter received justice and the accused was awarded the death penalty. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called the judgment a "benchmark decision" and said it would send a strong message to those who commit crimes against children. According to Hindustan Times, Kamble maintained that he had not committed the offence despite being convicted. At the time of publication, the judgment was expected to be reviewed by the Bombay High Court if the convict filed an appeal.