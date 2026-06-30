Man stabbed woman 14 times in broad daylight
A woman was stabbed 14 times in just 47 seconds after rejecting a man's proposal. But beyond this attack lies a larger question, why was a woman's "no" treated as something to challenge instead of an answer? As of publishing, the woman remained in critical condition.
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Man stabbed woman 14 times in broad daylight
A woman was stabbed 14 times in just 47 seconds after rejecting a man's proposal. But beyond this attack lies a larger question, why was a woman's "no" treated as something to challenge instead of an answer? As of publishing, the woman remained in critical condition.
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A Scorpio driver fled without paying after filling diesel worth Rs. 6,000 at a fuel station in Gurugram
Pune 3-year-old rape and murder case: Bhimrao Kamble sentenced to death within 60 days, court says 'no scope for reformation'
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