A doctor questioned a man over his demand for another child after his wife had experienced eight miscarriages, asking whether he understood what another pregnancy could mean for her health. The woman, aged 25, already had three children. However, her husband, who works as an auto-rickshaw driver, wanted them to have a fourth child despite her history of repeated pregnancy losses. During the conversation, the doctor directly challenged the demand, asking the woman: “Do you realise what it means to be pregnant nine times? Are you going to get pregnant for the ninth time?” The doctor urged the woman to prioritise her health, highlighting the toll that repeated pregnancies and miscarriages can take on the body. Pregnancy loss can also affect mental health. Some women who experience repeated miscarriages may develop anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress. The issue of couples continuing to have children in the hope of having a son has also been examined in research. A 2024 study published in the Journal of Population Research found that, in rural India, parents who did not have a son were more likely to continue having children. However, son preference was not identified as the reason behind the husband's demand in this case. The doctor's concern was the woman's health after eight miscarriages and the possibility of another pregnancy.