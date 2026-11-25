A 24-year-old woman from Ghaziabad allegedly spent a night being assaulted and held hostage by her former boyfriend at a hotel in Meerut before managing to escape. However, when she reached a crowded market, the man allegedly followed her and tried to drag her back to the hotel. The incident took place in Meerut's Abu Lane market on 24 November and was captured on CCTV cameras. The footage showed the woman trying to get away from the man as he attempted to pull her back. Passersby intervened and helped her escape. According to the police, the woman told them that her former boyfriend had assaulted her and kept her confined in a hotel room overnight. She managed to flee the following day, but the man caught up with her in the market. Police said on 25 November that the two had been in a relationship earlier. The man allegedly tried to take her back to the hotel after spotting her in the market. He fled when police arrived at the scene. The incident came to light after CCTV footage of the confrontation surfaced. Police are investigating the woman's allegations and the events leading up to the incident.