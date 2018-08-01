back

He's fostered terminally ill kids for 20 years

He's fostered terminally ill kids for 20 years — providing children like his deaf-blind foster daughter with unconditional warmth and love. ❤️

08/01/2018 5:01 PM
  • Nikki M.
    09/04/2019 06:47

    This is love. This is everything

  • Whitney G.
    08/12/2019 15:02

  • Whitney G.
    08/12/2019 15:02

  • Zazie A.
    08/09/2019 03:50

  • Borzezai L.
    05/10/2019 06:11

    Que dieu récompense se bon monsieur amine

  • Isaac B.
    04/28/2019 02:42

    It goes to show you that not all people from the middle East are bad people and I give that man an amen thank you for standing up for these kids and taking them in you are a god send brother

  • Mary H.
    04/17/2019 14:06

    Vote for this video to win a People's Choice Webby award! https://vote.webbyawards.com/PublicVoting#/2019/video/general-video/viral

  • Zafar I.
    04/16/2019 11:17

  • Helen B.
    04/03/2019 19:16

    God Bless you 🙏🙏🙏

  • OğuzHan U.
    03/12/2019 17:19

    ALLAH senden razı olsun sen iyiki varsın iyi kalpli insan cennetin en güzel köşesine layık bir insansın teşekkürler ☺️ 🇹🇷TÜRKİYE’den selamlar..🇹🇷

  • Ash S.
    02/26/2019 14:06

    That amazing heart.. 😭

  • Mark A.
    02/24/2019 02:01

    A real hero

  • Hannah K.
    02/19/2019 05:13

    proof for those conservatives that immigrants are hard working, loyal, loving--sometimes even more than natives. eradicate fear, ✊ thank you for making us all better.

  • Serena K.
    02/17/2019 16:23

    I LOVE YOU MR 😍😘THANK U AND GOD BLESS YOU;MAY U FINE FAVOR WHERE EVER U MAY GO IN THIS WORLD

  • Mohammed M.
    02/17/2019 09:32

    your incredible man...... god bless you

  • Denise J.
    02/15/2019 05:09

    Under our current President's guidelines, this man would not be allowed into our country.

  • Amanda J.
    02/14/2019 03:35

  • Stacey H.
    02/12/2019 15:54

    Placing a little girl with a single man....

  • Katie K.
    02/10/2019 03:55

    Literally crying 😭❤️n

  • Soulla M.
    02/03/2019 21:31

    What an amazing man!