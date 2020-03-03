back
Veggie burgers for meat eaters, Beyond Meat's success story
"Over 90% of the people who buy our product also have meat in their shopping cart. That's a real breakthrough." They've managed to appeal to all consumers, even meat eaters. Now, Beyond Meat is one of the most popular vegan brands in the world. Brut nature met with its Executive Chair. With @changeNOWsummit
03/03/2020 11:58 AM
1 comment
Kam P.30 minutes
Ingredients: what ratio is GMO? How much pesticides and herbicides are in these products and how much organic source is used? These CEO'S never talk about that just how good they think their stuff is? Well consumers don't want chemical shitstorms over real meat they want something REAL! I believe the impossible burger is mainly organic?