What can we expect from coronavirus?

Coronavirus in the U.S.?

What we know

Coronavirus, known as COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is rapidly spreading hysteria across the world. The virus includes symptoms of fever, cough, and/or shortness of breath appearing 2-14 days after exposure. While the United States has sixty confirmed cases of coronavirus, most spread due to travel, citizens are urged not to panic.

“One positive of what happened in China with the quarantine is that it actually bought the United States and the rest of the world some time to actually prepare for the coronavirus coming in. I think the average American can expect some disruptions. It could be travel disruptions, what they talked about in the news is that people should be ready to telecommute to work. Maybe their children will be asked not to go to school because one of the ways that the virus spreads most easily is in settings with little personal space. We could expect deaths in the future, we could expect additional community spread, but the real issue that we have right now is the flu. And it’s ongoing right now and people are dying right now. We should be preparing and kind of tackling the flu, and in addition, this is just something extra that’s come along that we need to worry about in the future. But we have the big problem right now that’s not being addressed and that’s the flu,” Associate Professor of Medicine at University of California Riverside Brandon Brown assures Brut.

Prevention methods

While a bit extreme, prevention methods directly parallel to flu prevention. Washing hands often, avoiding handshakes, wearing a facemask if exhibiting symptoms, going to the doctor’s instead of work when feeling under the weather, and following any and all CDC updates and travel advisories. A vaccine is currently under construction to cure the disease.