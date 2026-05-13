Did Urvashi Rautela Just Wear A Rs. 1500 Crore Look At Cannes 2026?

Urvashi Rautela’s Cannes 2026 look, with a reported valuation of around Rs. 1500 Crore, designed by JoliPoli Couture, features crystal detailing and a sculpted silhouette.

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How much can a red carpet look really be worth?

At the Cannes Film Festival 2026, Urvashi Rautela claimed her red carpet appearance was reportedly valued at nearly around Rs. 1500 crore.

If accurate, the ensemble could rank among the most expensive looks discussed in Cannes history.

The appearance drew attention not only for its reported valuation, but also for its couture craftsmanship, crystal detailing, and dramatic styling concept.

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Urvashi Rautela’s Crystal Gown By JoliPoli Couture

Urvashi Rautela’s appearance followed a high-shine, sculptural fashion theme.

The ensemble was created in collaboration with JoliPoli Couture, a label known for experimental silhouettes and heavily embellished couture creations.

The gown was conceptualised as a couture installation rather than a conventional red carpet dress.

It featured a sculpted structure covered with thousands of precision-placed crystal elements. Under flash photography, the surface reflected light to create a diamond-like shimmer effect across the outfit.

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Inside The Couture Build

According to the details shared around the outfit, the gown took nearly five years to complete.

The design focused heavily on craftsmanship, with multiple layers of construction used to achieve the final silhouette.

The crystals were strategically placed to control how light reflected across the surface, creating what has been described as a “liquid luxury” effect. Under camera flashes, the gown appeared almost fluid, adding to its dramatic impact on the red carpet.

The styling extended beyond the gown itself and was presented as a complete visual concept rather than a standalone fashion moment.

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The Falcon-Inspired Crown

One of the defining elements of the look was a falcon-inspired headpiece.

Designed as a symbolic crown, the piece represented themes of strength, vision, and dominance.

The headpiece combined metallic structuring with crystal embellishments and reportedly took around eight months to craft.

Its scale and detailing turned it into a sculptural extension of the outfit rather than just an accessory.

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Luxury Accessories By Judith Leiber

The styling also included collectible luxury accessories.

A crystal minaudière by Judith Leiber completed the look. The brand is globally recognised for handcrafted evening bags and statement crystal accessories.

Another standout element was a carousel-inspired minaudière featuring horse motifs and layered crystal detailing.

Together, the accessories added depth to the styling and reinforced the idea of the entire appearance functioning as a curated couture showcase rather than a single outfit.

ALSO WATCH: Inside Urvashi Rautela's room at Cannes

ALSO WATCH: Inside Urvashi Rautela’s Cannes wardrobe

ALSO WATCH: “It cost around Rs 25 crore…”