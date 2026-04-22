Behind cheap clothes in India are garment workers facing heat, low wages and exhaustion. This is the unseen cost of fast fashion.

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That Rs. 100 top at Sarojini Nagar. The Rs. 200 jeans at a crowded budget bazaar in Delhi.

Cheap. Easy to buy. Easy to replace.

But somewhere in India, a worker sits at a sewing machine in a hot, cramped room. The air barely moves. The work does not stop.

Stitch after stitch. Hour after hour.

What feels cheap outside takes long, tiring work inside.

Heat That Does Not Leave the Room

In many garment factories, heat is not seasonal. It is constant.

A report by UGRA India shows how rising temperatures are making factory work even harder. Machines run non-stop. Fans struggle to cool packed rooms. Sweat does not pause even when the body begs for rest.

Workers keep stitching. Not because it is easy, but because stopping means losing wages or risking their job.

The heat does not just stay outside. It follows them into every stitch they make.

Lives Measured in Stitches

In Bengaluru’s garment hubs like Peenya and Bommanahalli, thousands of workers spend their days repeating the same motion again and again.

A Times of India report described how this industry depends heavily on women workers who arrive early, work long shifts, and meet strict production targets.

Each piece of clothing passes through their hands in seconds, but the effort behind it takes hours from their lives.

There is no pause button. Only targets. Only deadlines.

And at the end of the day, many return home too tired to speak, too drained to rest properly.

When Wages Rise, Life Still Feels Heavy

In Noida, minimum wages were increased by around 21%, with unskilled wages rising from Rs. 11,313 to Rs. 13,690 per month.

But for many workers, the change does not immediately change reality.

Rent still needs to be paid. Food prices still rise. Overtime still decides how the month ends.

Some employers worry about costs. Workers worry about survival.

Between the two sits a life that rarely feels stable.

Home Is Not Always Rest

Another Times of India report from Noida highlights something often ignored. Even after work ends, the struggle continues.

Many workers return to cramped homes. Heat does not disappear. Sleep does not come easily. Rest is broken into short, uneven hours.

So the body that stitched clothes all day wakes up already tired.

And the next morning, it goes back to the factory anyway.

The Clothes We Wear, The Lives We Don’t See

As per Statista, India’s garment industry is the second largest in the world after China. The sector employs over 45 million people, according to the Press Information Bureau. It keeps markets full and wardrobes affordable.

But behind that system are workers whose names we do not know, whose faces we do not see, whose exhaustion we rarely think about.

They stitch carefully so clothes look perfect on shelves.

Even when their own lives feel stretched, rushed and worn out.

What We Often Forget

Cheap fashion feels harmless when it arrives neatly packed.

But it is built on hours that do not feel short for the people making it.

It is built on heat that does not cool down.

On wages that stretch too thin.

On workers who keep going because stopping is not an option.

The next time a low-price tag feels like a win, it might also be worth remembering what it quietly costs someone else.