How A Delivery Partner Raised Her Daughter Against All Odds

Momina, a single mother working as a delivery partner, and her 15-year-old daughter Sana share a story of resilience, sacrifice and love that reflects the strength of countless women across India.

When Momina's husband left, her daughter Sana was only two or three years old.

Overnight, she found herself raising a child alone and figuring out how to keep her household running.

Giving up was never an option.

Over the years, Momina took on several jobs. She taught young children, worked as a waitress at events and later started a tiffin service. Every decision was driven by one goal: securing a better future for Sana.

As Sana's education became more demanding, Momina put her daughter's needs first. When Sana entered Class 10, she paused her tiffin business and used her savings to support her studies.

But new challenges soon emerged. Rising expenses and difficulties in running the food business forced her to rethink her plans.

So, Momina started again.

She rented an Activa for Rs. 300 a day and began working as a delivery partner, spending long hours on the road to keep the household going.

When asked about her earnings, Momina's response revealed the mindset that has guided her through every challenge.

Little remains after expenses, she said, but she never has to stretch out her hand in front of anyone.

In that one sentence lay years of hard work, sacrifice and quiet determination.

Meet Sana, The 15-Year-Old Holding The Fort At Home

The conversation took an emotional turn when Momina revealed what happens while she is away at work.

Sana, just 15 years old, manages many household responsibilities on her own. She cooks meals and takes care of the home while her mother spends long hours completing deliveries.

For many teenagers, school is their primary focus. Sana balances that alongside responsibilities usually associated with adults.

When asked how she feels watching her mother work so hard every day, Sana struggled to hold back tears.

She said it hurts to see her mother's struggles and that she often wishes she could become successful quickly so her mother could finally rest.

Sana also spoke about the emotional support she received growing up. She shared that her mother never allowed her to feel the absence of a father and stood by her through every challenge.

More Than A Story Of Struggle

Momina said she never allowed herself to give up.

Nor did she allow Sana to give up.

Calling Sana her biggest source of strength, she reflected on the journey they have shared together.

Their story also echoed the message of Tum Ho Naa on Sony Entertainment Television, which celebrates women whose contributions often go unnoticed.

More than a story of hardship, it is a story of resilience, sacrifice and an unbreakable mother-daughter bond.

It is also a reminder that behind countless deliveries made every day are people carrying responsibilities far greater than what the world often sees.