Who Is Life Of Pujaa? Bengal Influencer Triggers Latest Authenticity Debate

Bengal creator Life Of Pujaa faces authenticity questions as her rapid rise and content style spark debate on Instagram.

Wearing cotton sarees and speaking in English on topics ranging from daily life, literature, culture, feminism to personal reflections, Pujarini Pradhan (@lifeofpujaa) has triggered a wider conversation about authenticity, language, and who gets to be seen as “real” online.

With over 6.7 lakh followers, her unpolished, ‘rough’ style stands in contrast to the polished, highly curated content seen across Instagram.

Pujarini Pradhan is a content creator from a rural village in West Bengal. Her videos are filmed inside her home, showing everyday surroundings with books, basic furniture, and household spaces.

Her content centres on cultural commentary, often referencing culture, literature, and social themes, alongside personal reflections drawn from her daily life.

What Makes Her Content Distinct

A defining feature of her videos is the contrast between visual setting and delivery.

She speaks in English while engaging with ideas around cinema, society, and lived experience, even as the visuals remain rooted in a domestic, rural environment. This combination has become a key part of how her content is identified and shared.

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The Rise And The Scrutiny

Her growth on Instagram accelerated in March 2026, drawing attention to her posting consistency and production style.

Some creators and commentators questioned whether her output aligns with her stated resources. Claims included suggestions that her content may be structured to appear a certain way, and that her online identity could be curated.

The term “industry plant” was also used in these discussions.

No evidence has been presented to support these claims.

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Work, Agencies And Earnings

Part of the discussion focused on her association with agencies and brand collaborations.

Pujarini stated that she has worked with agencies for brand deals but clarified that they do not handle her content creation. She also shared that she left an earlier agency after discovering she was underpaid compared to what the agency received.

She later signed with another agency, which she says manages brand partnerships while she continues to independently shoot and edit her videos.

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Her Response

In a video response, Pujarini addressed the claims around her work, agency ties, and content process.

“The first agency I worked with was in November. That agency never helped me shoot or edit my videos, that was all me,” she said.

She shared that she later parted ways with the agency after discovering she had been underpaid. According to her, she received 60,000 for two videos and paid 20% as commission, while the agency had been paid 2 lakh.

“I was getting scammed,” she said. “On 19th January, I pushed out a Reel saying I was doing everything alone, because that was the truth.”

She added that she began working with a new agency later, which handles brand deals.

“On 27th January, I started working with another agency, which is my current agency. My brand deals became consistent after I signed up with this agency. Before this, I never knew that money could come in so consistently in this field,” Pujarini added.

Addressing questions around authenticity and consistency, she said:

“They questioned my consistency and time management, even though I have already talked about my supportive mother-in-law who cooks during the day, and my husband who cooks at night.”

“They say I am not authentic, but I don’t know how to pretend to be authentic.”

She also responded to comments about her resources and learning process.

“They judged me for having hardcover books, even though everyone knows I have an Amazon wishlist in my bio, and I often share stories of people gifting me books.”

“They laughed at me for learning things like colour grading. Like it’s hard? Anyone can do it,” she added. “They called me an industry plant. I did not know what an industry plant is until I started researching about it.”

She further addressed how the response to her content changed over time.

“They were fine until I started giving my opinions on feminism and politics. They want to see suffering in every video. They want me to complain about life. They want to see sadness.”

“But the moment I started making money from my videos, when I started giving liberal opinions, then they felt like I’m a danger, and they started making conspiracy theories.”

“I built this from nothing,” she said.

Watch Full Video here:

The discussion around Life Of Pujaa extends beyond one creator.

It brings focus to how authenticity is interpreted online, especially when content does not match expected patterns of background, language, or production.

It also reflects how visibility, income, and creative choices shape how creators are perceived on social media.