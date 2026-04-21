Inside The Germany Gurdwara Clash That Left At Least 11 Injured

At least 11 people were injured in a clash inside a Germany gurdwara. Here is what happened and what officials have said so far.

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Things went south inside a place of prayer after a clash broke out inside a gurdwara in Germany.

An eyewitness, cited by The Times of India, said the incident was linked to internal disputes over the gurdwara’s finances.

At least 11 people were injured after the clash.

Local media reports also stated that the clash may have stemmed from a long-running internal dispute within the community.

Videos from inside the gurdwara later circulated online, showing groups of men confronting each other inside the premises. Some individuals were seen carrying kirpans, a ceremonial dagger carried as part of the Sikh faith, and reports also mentioned the use of pepper spray during the altercation.

What followed was a scene of confusion inside a space usually associated with prayer and gathering.

Here is what has been reported so far.

What Happened In Moers

On 19 April, a clash broke out inside a Gurdwara in Moers, a city in western Germany near Duisburg. According to reports by NDTV, around 40 individuals were involved in a clash between two Sikh groups.

Police said at least 11 people were injured. Emergency responders reached the site and treated the injured at the scene.

Clash Inside The Premises

The confrontation escalated into violence inside the Gurdwara.

Videos from the scene show people engaged in physical fights.

Some individuals were seen carrying kirpans, a ceremonial dagger carried as part of the Sikh faith, along with other sharp objects.

German broadcaster WDR, as cited in The Times of India, stated that the clash stemmed from a long-running internal dispute within the community.

Police Action And Investigation

Police presence at the gurdwara increased soon after the clash was reported.

German authorities deployed a large force, including a special task force, to bring the situation under control. Officers secured the premises and separated those present.

One suspect was handcuffed and placed in a patrol car, according to police.

Investigators then began collecting evidence from the site, including video footage and witness accounts. Police said they are working to identify those involved.

The criminal investigation department is now examining the sequence of events to determine who attacked whom.

Police said no firearm has been recovered so far. Based on shell casings found at the scene, initial findings suggest it may have been a blank-firing pistol.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation.

Police added that legal action will follow based on the findings, while local officials said there is no indication of a wider threat to public safety.