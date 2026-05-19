After Twisha Sharma Case, Another Alleged Dowry Death Reported In Noida

Days after the Twisha Sharma case, another alleged dowry death in Noida has sparked arrests and renewed questions on abuse after marriage.

Dowry was banned in India more than 60 years ago. Yet, thousands of dowry death cases are still registered every year, according to NCRB data.

Recently, the alleged dowry death case of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma in Bhopal drew national attention after her family accused her husband Samarth Singh and in-laws of harassment linked to dowry demands.

Now, another case from Greater Noida has raised similar questions after 25-year-old Deepika Nagar died at her matrimonial home just 17 months after marriage.

What Happened?

This time, the victim was 25-year-old Deepika Nagar.

Deepika died after allegedly falling from the roof of her in-laws’ house in Greater Noida’s Jalpura area on the night of 18 May. Her family has alleged that she was being harassed for dowry by her husband Hrithik and his family.

Her father, Sanjeev Nagar, told police that the family had already spent heavily on the wedding. He alleged that cash, jewellery, furniture and a car were given during the marriage, but the demands did not stop. According to the complaint, Hrithik’s family later allegedly demanded an additional Rs 50 lakh and a Toyota Fortuner SUV.

The family claims the problems began just a few months after the wedding.

On the day of the incident, Deepika reportedly called her family crying and said she was being beaten and abused. Her father and relatives visited the house to try and settle the matter. Hours later, the family got another call saying she had fallen from the roof and was critically injured. She later died.

The Family Says It Was Not Suicide

Police initially said Deepika allegedly jumped from the terrace after being distressed over dowry-related harassment.

But her family has strongly rejected the suicide angle.

Her father alleged that Deepika had visible injury marks on her body and claimed she was thrown from the roof after being assaulted. The family also said blood was seen coming from her nose and ears at the hospital.

These claims are now part of the ongoing investigation.

The case has triggered outrage in the area, especially because it came so soon after the Twisha Sharma case began making headlines online and on television.

What Action Have Police Taken?

Following a complaint filed by Deepika’s father Sanjeev, police registered a case related to dowry harassment and abetment.

Greater Noida police confirmed that Deepika’s husband Hrithik and father-in-law Manoj have been arrested. Officials said statements are being recorded and evidence is being collected. A post-mortem examination has also been conducted.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shailendra Kumar Singh said the investigation is continuing from all angles.