Two law students were arrested after disrupting Supreme Court proceedings and abusing CJI Surya Kant. Here's what happened and the legal action.

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A hearing in the Supreme Court took an unexpected turn last week.

A law student allegedly abused Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, called himself "the sovereign" and threw papers inside the courtroom.

Days later, Delhi Police arrested not one, but two law students over the incident.

Why did a courtroom argument escalate into arrests? And why did the Chief Justice respond by saying, "Ignore the incident. Youngsters sometimes do such things"?

Here's what happened inside India's highest court.

What Happened Inside The Courtroom?

The incident took place on 10 July during a hearing before a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices KV Viswanathan and Alok Aradhe.

Prabal Pratap, a 24-year-old third-year LLB student at Lucknow University, appeared before a Supreme Court bench as a petitioner-in-person, meaning he was representing himself without a lawyer.

According to NDTV, Pratap introduced himself as "the sovereign" and referred to the judges as "judicial servants".

He then said, "Mr Judicial Servant, I order you to order the registration of an FIR against the ASP, Lucknow, for running a syndicate in cybercrime."

Justice KV Viswanathan responded, "You are ordering me? You are ordering us?"

The exchange soon escalated. According to NDTV, Pratap allegedly used abusive language directed at Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and threw papers into the air inside the courtroom, even though the hearing was being conducted by Justices K.V. Viswanathan and Alok Aradhe.

Security personnel immediately intervened and escorted him out. He was later detained inside the Supreme Court complex.

According to Delhi Police, another law student, Chander Bhan, was also arrested along with Pratap in connection with the courtroom disruption.

The Chief Justice's Response

Despite the disruption, the bench did not initiate contempt proceedings or order immediate punitive action against the petitioner.

The judges acknowledged his situation and observed, "He is very disturbed... It's all frustration. We only have sympathies for him."

A few days later, Chief Justice Surya Kant addressed the incident and said, "Ignore the incident. Youngsters sometimes do such things."

His remarks came while the police investigation into the courtroom disruption continued.

Why Were Two Law Students Arrested?

Delhi Police arrested Prabal Pratap Singh and Chandra Bhan in connection with the Supreme Court courtroom disruption.

Police alleged that Pratap used abusive language against the Chief Justice, threw papers inside the courtroom, disrupted proceedings, obstructed a government employee’s duty and pushed a security officer when staff tried to control the situation.

Following a complaint by security personnel, an FIR was registered at Tilak Marg Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police are investigating the events leading to the disruption and the alleged roles of both accused.

Why This Case Matters

The incident drew criticism from legal bodies.

The Supreme Court Bar Association said, "The dignity and majesty of the Court must be respected at all times," and called attempts to abuse or disrupt judicial proceedings "wholly unacceptable".

The Supreme Court Arguing Counsel Association also sought strict action against those involved.

The case highlights the balance between allowing people to raise concerns and maintaining courtroom discipline.

While criticism of institutions is allowed, disrupting judicial proceedings and abusing judges can lead to legal consequences.