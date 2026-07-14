"Samay Raina Has Taken Court For A Ride": Why Supreme Court Fined Him In India's Got Latent Case

The Supreme Court fined Samay Raina Rs. 3 lakh in the India's Got Latent case after finding he violated earlier undertakings. Here's what happened.

Samay Raina is back in the spotlight after the Supreme Court imposed a Rs 3 lakh cost on the comedian in the India's Got Latent controversy.

The Supreme Court said Raina had "taken the court for a ride" after finding that he had failed to comply with undertakings he gave during proceedings related to insensitive jokes about persons with disabilities.

The bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, also warned that coercive action could follow if Raina failed to comply with its directions.

Here's what happened in the Samay Raina Supreme Court case, why the comedian was fined and what the latest order means.

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Why Did The Supreme Court Fine Samay Raina?

The controversy began after an episode of India's Got Latent sparked criticism over remarks alleged to mock persons with disabilities.

The matter reached the Supreme Court, where Samay Raina and four other comedians gave undertakings to organise special shows highlighting the achievements of persons with disabilities and generate funds for the treatment of rare diseases.

However, during Tuesday's hearing, senior advocate Aparajita Singh informed the bench that Raina had neither contacted the Cure SMA Foundation nor persons suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), despite the earlier undertakings.

The bench also noted that although Raina claimed a compliance affidavit had been filed, no such affidavit was on record.

Observing that he was in "brazen violation" of the undertakings given before the court, CJI Surya Kant said Samay Raina had "taken the court for a ride."

The court initially directed Raina to deposit Rs 10 lakh before reducing the amount to a uniform Rs 3 lakh cost for Raina and four other comedians after hearing submissions from their lawyers.

The same Rs 3 lakh cost was imposed on Vipul Goyal, Sonali Thakkar, Nishant Jagadish Tanwar and Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai.

The court directed them to deposit the amount within two weeks and granted 15 days to file compliance affidavits, warning that coercive action could follow if they failed to comply.

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What Did CJI Surya Kant Say?

CJI Surya Kant questioned the responsibility that comes with having a large public following.

During the hearing, the court referred to such creators as "self-proclaimed icons" while discussing the influence they have over young audiences.

"In public life, the more you respect others, the more respect you earn. You don't humiliate people," the Chief Justice observed.

The bench also remarked that Raina appeared to believe being outside India placed him beyond the court's jurisdiction, adding, "If this is not arrogance, then we have to change the Oxford dictionary also."

The observations highlighted the wider debate around the responsibilities of online creators and influencers.

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Has Samay Raina Responded?

During the hearing, Raina's lawyer sought leniency and another opportunity to comply with the court's directions.

After hearing the submissions, the Supreme Court reduced the cost from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.

Earlier, Raina, along with Vipul Goyal, Sonali Thakkar, Nishant Jagadish Tanwar and Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, had expressed regret over the hurt caused by the show and undertaken to take corrective steps.

No fresh public response from Raina had been reported immediately after the latest hearing.

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What Does The Supreme Court Order Mean?

The latest hearing focused on whether the comedians complied with the undertakings they had given before the Supreme Court rather than revisiting the content of the show itself.

The order reinforces that creators with large digital audiences are expected to honour commitments made before the court and exercise greater responsibility when their content involves vulnerable communities.

For Samay Raina, the India's Got Latent controversy has now evolved beyond a debate over comedy into a legal case about accountability, compliance with court undertakings and the responsibilities that come with online influence.