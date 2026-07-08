Baruipur Case: How A Missing 12-Year-Old's Death Triggered Protests And Violence In Bengal

A 12-year-old girl's death in Baruipur sparked protests after her body was found in a sack. Here's the case timeline, arrests and police action.

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According to NCRB’s 2024 data, more than 1.87 lakh cases of crimes against children were registered across India, including over 69,000 cases under the POCSO Act.

In West Bengal’s Baruipur, the death of a 12-year-old girl after she went missing led to a police investigation, arrests and political reactions.

Here is a look at how the case unfolded, from the girl’s disappearance to the investigation and the developments that followed.

The Girl Went Missing After Leaving Home

The girl, a resident of Baruipur in South 24 Parganas, had left her home to buy a birthday gift for her friend.

She did not return.

Her family later approached the police and alleged that she had been taken away. They also questioned the police response during the initial search.

Investigators later examined CCTV footage from the area. The footage showed the girl shortly before she went missing and became part of the probe.

The following day, her body was recovered from a pond in Baruipur. Police said it was found inside a sack.

What Police Found During The Probe

Following the recovery, police began investigating the case and arrested three people.

They were identified as Pravash Mondal, Ananda Sardar and Dibakar Sardar.

According to NDTV, the preliminary post-mortem report mentioned a head injury and signs of sexual assault. Police officials also said the examination suggested that the girl may have been alive when she entered the water.

Police said they were examining forensic evidence, CCTV footage and witness statements to establish the sequence of events.

Investigators described the incident as pre-planned and alleged that the accused had taken steps to avoid detection.

A fourth accused, Kabir Mollah, was later arrested up from Basirhat.

Police also detained BJP worker Shantanu Mandal as part of the investigation.

Violence After The Recovery Of The Body

The recovery of the body led to protests in the area.

During the unrest, a man named Indrajit Mondal was attacked by locals who suspected him of involvement in the case.

He later died from his injuries.

Police said the attack was based on suspicion and that Mondal was not among the accused persons arrested in the investigation.

Authorities also reported incidents of vandalism during the protests. Police said around 20 people were arrested in connection with cases related to violence and damage to property.

Accused Dies During Police Encounter

The investigation took another turn when Pravash Mondal, one of the accused, died during police action.

According to police, Mondal was taken to the spot for crime reconstruction.

Police alleged that he attempted to snatch an officer's service firearm and escape. They said he was injured during the incident and later died.

The incident has led to discussions around police encounters and the need for due process during criminal investigations.

Political Response

The case also drew reactions from political leaders.

BJP MLA Ratna Debnath expressed grief over the incident and demanded justice for the victim's family.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari met the girl’s family and assured them that the investigation would be carried out thoroughly.

Adhikari also spoke about the violence after the incident, saying that more than 200 people had been identified through video footage. He said those involved would face action under the Goonda Act and that the government would recover the cost of damaged property.

Leader of Opposition Mamata Banerjee also held a candlelight march and said strict action would be taken against those responsible.

Why The Case Matters

The Baruipur case has raised questions around missing child investigations, police response and the importance of following legal procedures.

While the investigation continues, authorities are relying on evidence, witness accounts and forensic findings to determine what happened.

The case has also highlighted the consequences of mob violence after a man was killed on suspicion before police identified those accused in the investigation.