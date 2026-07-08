Rahul Mishra's 'Devi' Collection: How Ancient Indian Temple Sculptures Inspired His Paris Couture Week Show

Rahul Mishra unveiled Devi: The Eternal Muse at Paris Haute Couture Week 2026. Here's how Indian temple sculptures, artisans and traditional craftsmanship shaped the collection.

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When Rahul Mishra unveiled Devi: The Eternal Muse at Paris Haute Couture Week, he turned to a source of inspiration that predates modern fashion by centuries: India's ancient temple sculptures.

Presented at the Collège des Bernardins in Paris during the Autumn/Winter 2026-27 Haute Couture Week, the collection drew inspiration from sculptures found across India, including those at the Ajanta Caves in Maharashtra and the Hoysaleswara Temple in Karnataka. Instead of recreating historical garments, Mishra translated their forms, ornamentation and symbolism into contemporary couture.

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Inspired by India's temple sculptures

According to Rahul Mishra, the collection was inspired by the visual language of Indian temple sculptures, particularly the depictions of goddesses, apsaras and celestial figures.

Ahead of the presentation, Mishra described the collection as "almost like time travel," saying it sought to bring the symbolism of sculptures created more than 2,000 years ago into the present.

The collection is titled Devi: The Eternal Muse. "Devi" is the Sanskrit word for goddess.

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Turning stone into couture

The runway featured garments in shades of stone grey, ivory, black, beige and antique gold.

Many of the looks incorporated sculptural silhouettes, oversized collars, temple-inspired crowns and structured shoulder pieces. Dense hand embroidery recreated the appearance of carved stone, while embroidered necklaces, girdles and body ornaments became part of the garments rather than being worn as separate accessories.

Several looks also featured skin-toned bodysuits beneath embroidered layers to create the visual effect of sculptures emerging from stone.

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The craftsmanship behind the collection

Hand embroidery formed the foundation of the collection.

Rahul Mishra's atelier used techniques including zardozi, dabka, metallic thread embroidery, bugle beads, crystals and freshwater pearls to create textured surfaces inspired by temple carvings.

The collection also brought together several collaborators.

Clay artisan Sumant Kumar created ceremonial headpieces inspired by temple crowns.

Tanishq Natural Diamonds collaborated on jewellery integrated into selected couture looks.

British milliner Stephen Jones designed sculptural headwear featured during the presentation.

Ahead of the show, Mishra shared videos of artisans completing the final hand-finishing of the garments before they were presented in Paris.

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Celebrities who wore and attended Devi

Several international personalities were associated with the presentation.

Business leader Isha Ambani attended the show wearing a custom metallic grey Rahul Mishra couture ensemble featuring sculptural embroidery and a sheer draped stole.

American rapper Cardi B wore a custom ivory couture look inspired by the collection. The outfit referenced the 12th-century sculpture of Mohini at the Chennakeshava Temple in Belur and featured trompe l'oeil embroidery designed to resemble carved stone.

Chinese actor Fan Bingbing and model Pritika Swarup also appeared in Rahul Mishra creations during the presentation.

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Rahul Mishra's journey to Paris

Rahul Mishra grew up in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and has spoken publicly about studying under a kerosene lamp during his childhood. He attended a village school where the monthly fee was Rs. 7 before studying at the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad.

In 2014, he became the first Indian designer to win the International Woolmark Prize.

In 2020, he became the first Indian designer invited to present on the official Paris Haute Couture Week calendar.

With Devi, Mishra completed his 14th couture presentation in Paris.

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TL;DR | News At A Glance

Rahul Mishra presented Devi: The Eternal Muse at Paris Haute Couture Week Autumn/Winter 2026-27.

The collection drew inspiration from India's temple sculptures, including those at the Ajanta Caves and the Hoysaleswara Temple.

It featured zardozi, dabka, metallic thread embroidery, bugle beads, crystals and freshwater pearls.

Rahul Mishra collaborated with Sumant Kumar, Tanishq Natural Diamonds and Stephen Jones on different elements of the collection.

Isha Ambani, Cardi B, Fan Bingbing and Pritika Swarup were associated with the presentation.

Rahul Mishra became the first Indian designer invited to the official Paris Haute Couture Week calendar in 2020 and has now presented 14 couture collections in Paris.