Can Google See Your Google Drive Files? Why a Kanpur Man Was Arrested After an Alert

A Kanpur Man was arrested after Google flagged alleged illegal videos on Drive. Here's how detection systems work and what Indian law says.

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The question has gained attention after a man from Kanpur was arrested when Google's automated child safety systems reportedly flagged alleged illegal content stored in his Google Drive account.

While many people assume cloud storage is completely private, companies such as Google are legally required to detect and report certain categories of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). That does not mean Google employees manually review every file uploaded by users.

Here's what happened in the Kanpur case and what it means for Google Drive users.

Why Was the Kanpur Man Arrested?

According to Uttar Pradesh Police, the accused allegedly recorded obscene videos of female relatives and girls from his neighbourhood, including minors, without their knowledge or consent.

Investigators alleged that several videos were secretly recorded inside private spaces and later stored on his Google Drive account.

Google's automated child safety systems reportedly detected content suspected to be child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The company then generated an alert through established reporting channels used to combat online child sexual exploitation.

The information eventually reached India's National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, following which the Kanpur cyber cell and local police launched an investigation.

How Did Police Identify the Accused?

According to investigators, the alert contained technical information linked to the Google account.

Police then examined digital evidence, including IP logs, account details and mobile phone information, to identify the suspect.

The accused was subsequently arrested, and his mobile phone and other electronic devices were seized for forensic examination.

Authorities are also investigating whether the alleged videos were only stored on Google Drive or were shared through other platforms.

What Charges Has He Been Booked Under?

Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

If investigators confirm that child sexual abuse material was created, possessed or shared, the accused could face serious criminal charges under the POCSO Act.

If the investigation also establishes that women were secretly filmed without their consent, additional offences relating to voyeurism, privacy violations and other applicable provisions of the BNS may also apply.

Can Google Actually See Your Google Drive Files?

The short answer is not in the way many people imagine.

Google does not have employees manually reviewing every document, photograph or video that users upload to Google Drive.

Instead, the company uses automated technologies, including digital fingerprinting (hash matching) and machine-learning systems, to detect certain categories of illegal content, particularly suspected child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

If Google's systems identify content that appears to violate child safety policies or legal requirements, the company may suspend the account and report the information through established child safety reporting mechanisms.

Law enforcement agencies then decide whether to investigate further.

Does Google Scan Every File You Upload?

No.

For ordinary users storing family photos, work documents, presentations or personal files, Google Drive continues to function as a private cloud storage service.

However, like several major technology companies, Google operates automated safety systems designed to identify specific categories of illegal content. These systems are intended to detect known or suspected child sexual abuse material rather than monitor users' everyday files.

This means the Kanpur case should not be interpreted as Google employees routinely looking through people's personal storage.

What Does This Mean for Google Drive Users?

The case has reignited discussions around digital privacy and online safety.

Cloud storage providers are expected to balance user privacy with legal obligations to combat child sexual exploitation and other serious crimes.

For most users, nothing changes. Personal documents, photos and work files are not manually reviewed by Google employees.

However, content suspected to involve child sexual abuse material or other serious legal violations may trigger Google's automated detection systems, potentially leading to reports to relevant authorities.

TL;DR | News At Glance

Why was the Kanpur man arrested?

Police allege that he secretly recorded obscene videos of female relatives and minors and stored them on Google Drive.

How did authorities find out?

Google's automated systems reportedly flagged suspected illegal content and alerted authorities.

Were Google employees manually reviewing his files?

There is no information suggesting manual review. The content was reportedly detected through automated safety systems.

Does this mean Google Drive files are not private?

No. But cloud platforms use automated tools to detect certain categories of illegal content and may report them to authorities.