Live-In Couples May Need Registration? What MP’s Proposed UCC Draft Says

Madhya Pradesh’s proposed UCC framework suggests live-in relationship registration. Here’s what it means for couples, privacy and legal rights.

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For years, marriage was seen as the only accepted path for couples in India.

But that is slowly changing.

More young Indians are choosing to live together before marriage or build relationships outside traditional structures. As live-in relationships become more visible, they are also raising new questions around personal freedom, legal rights and protection.

Now, Madhya Pradesh's proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) framework has brought the debate into focus by suggesting compulsory registration of live-in relationships.

What Is Madhya Pradesh’s UCC Draft Proposing?

The Madhya Pradesh government's proposed UCC framework includes provisions for compulsory registration of live-in relationships.

The state began preparing its UCC framework after forming a committee to examine issues related to marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption and live-in relationships.

Under the draft, couples entering a live-in relationship would be required to register it with a designated authority if the proposal becomes law. This would create an official record of the relationship.

According to The Times of India, the draft also includes provisions for couples who want to end their relationship.

A separation or deregistration process has been proposed so couples can officially record that they are no longer together.

The draft also proposes maintenance for women deserted in registered live-in relationships and recognises inheritance rights for children born from such relationships.

The aim is to create a legal framework for relationships that currently do not have the same documentation system as marriages.

Why Is Live-In Registration Being Discussed?

Unlike marriage, live-in relationships in India do not have a single registration system.

This can create challenges during disputes involving separation, financial support, property rights, inheritance and children's rights.

The Madhya Pradesh proposal aims to address these gaps by creating an official record of such relationships and defining the rights and responsibilities of both partners.

It also seeks to protect partners, particularly women abandoned in long-term live-in relationships, while clarifying legal issues involving children and inheritance.

However, it has also raised questions about balancing legal protection with privacy and personal choice, as courts have recognised the right of consenting adults to live together.

Why Are Young Indians Choosing Live-In Relationships?

For many young adults, live-in relationships reflect changing ideas about independence and companionship.

Some couples choose to live together before marriage to understand compatibility and daily habits, while others prefer long-term relationships without immediately entering a legal marriage.

Career opportunities, migration to cities and financial independence have also influenced these choices.

For couples living away from their families, sharing a home can be a practical decision because of rising living costs and changing lifestyles.

What Happens If Couples Do Not Register?

The draft recommends compulsory registration of live-in relationships.

It also proposes legal consequences for failing to register, although the exact provisions will depend on the final law passed by the state legislature.

Until then, live-in relationships remain legal under existing law, and the proposal has not yet come into force.

Supporters say registration could provide legal clarity and help establish a relationship during disputes involving separation, maintenance, inheritance or other legal rights.

Critics, however, argue that compulsory registration could increase government involvement in private relationships and discourage some couples from disclosing their personal choices.

How Could This Affect Young Couples?

If implemented, the registration system could bring both benefits and challenges.

Official registration could provide legal clarity and help couples establish their relationship during disputes, financial issues or inheritance claims.

However, mandatory documentation could also raise privacy concerns, with some couples hesitant to officially record their personal lives.

The impact could be greater for those facing social or family pressure or choosing relationships outside traditional marriage expectations.

The Bigger Debate Around Relationships And Law

The Madhya Pradesh UCC draft reflects a larger debate on how Indian laws should respond to changing relationships.

As more young Indians make independent choices, the challenge is balancing personal freedom with legal protection.

The discussion is not just about registration or paperwork. It is about defining privacy, responsibility and rights in modern relationships.

If implemented, Madhya Pradesh would become one of the states introducing a legal framework for registering live-in relationships under a Uniform Civil Code.

TL;DR | News At A Glance

What is Madhya Pradesh's live-in relationship registration proposal?

Madhya Pradesh's proposed UCC framework recommends compulsory registration of live-in relationships with a designated authority to create an official record and define legal rights and responsibilities.

Why does Madhya Pradesh want to register live-in relationships?

The proposal aims to address legal disputes involving separation, maintenance, inheritance and the rights of children born from live-in relationships.

Will live-in relationships become illegal if couples do not register?

No. The proposal is still a draft and has not become law. Existing legal recognition of live-in relationships remains unchanged. If enacted, the final legislation will determine the consequences for failing to register.

Will couples have to inform the government about their relationship?

If the draft becomes law, couples would be required to register their live-in relationship with a designated authority. The exact process will be laid out in the final rules.

Can couples end a registered live-in relationship?

Yes. The draft proposes a separation or deregistration process through which couples can officially record that their relationship has ended.

How are live-in relationships currently treated under Indian law?

Indian courts have recognised that consenting adults have the right to choose their partners and live together. However, India does not have a nationwide registration system for live-in relationships.

Why are live-in relationships being debated in India?

The debate centres on privacy, legal rights, financial responsibilities and protection after separation as more couples choose relationships outside traditional marriage.

Does the proposal apply only to young couples?

No. The proposal applies to live-in couples in general. However, it has drawn significant attention because live-in relationships are becoming more common among younger urban Indians.