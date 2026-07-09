How Gunjan Kumar Overcame A Collapsed Lung To Reach IIT Delhi With His Mother's Help

Gunjan Kumar from Bihar battled a collapsed lung and severe vision impairment before clearing JEE Advanced. While he recovered on bed rest, his mother attended his online classes and made notes to keep his IIT dream alive.

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Just months before JEE Advanced, Gunjan Kumar's dream of studying at IIT Delhi came to a halt.

The engineering aspirant from Sitamarhi, Bihar, was diagnosed with pneumothorax, commonly known as a collapsed lung, and was confined to bed for nearly three months. Years of preparation suddenly seemed at risk.

But while Gunjan focused on recovering, someone else quietly made sure his studies did not stop.

His mother.

Every day, Gunja logged into his online coaching classes, filled notebook after notebook with handwritten notes, asked teachers to explain difficult concepts whenever she was confused, and organised those notes so her son could continue studying once he recovered.

Months later, Gunjan fulfilled his dream of securing admission to IIT Delhi.

A Dream That Began In Bihar

Gunjan moved from Sitamarhi, Bihar, to Kota in 2023 to prepare for JEE Advanced, hoping to earn a place at one of India's premier engineering institutes.

Like thousands of aspirants, he spent two years preparing for one of the country's toughest entrance examinations before illness interrupted his journey.

When Illness Changed Everything

Months before the exam, Gunjan developed pneumothorax after lifting something heavy.

Doctors advised him to remain on bed rest for nearly three months, forcing him to put his preparation on hold.

Instead of solving mock papers and attending classes, his priority became recovering.

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The Classroom Shifted To His Mother

Watching her son miss valuable study time, Gunja decided she would attend his online classes herself.

A homemaker with a B.Ed degree and a humanities background, she had never imagined she would be learning JEE-level physics and mathematics.

She carefully listened to every lecture, took detailed notes and repeatedly asked teachers to explain concepts she did not understand.

Every evening, she reorganised her notes into clean, easy-to-follow study material so Gunjan could use them once he was well enough to study again.

Another Challenge He Had Already Been Living With

Gunjan's recovery was only one part of his journey.

He also has severe vision impairment and wears spectacles with a power of 9.5, making long hours of studying especially difficult.

Despite these challenges, he remained determined to continue preparing for JEE Advanced.

A Dream Realised

As his health improved, Gunjan returned to his preparation using the notes his mother had painstakingly created for him.

His determination, combined with his mother's unwavering support, helped him secure admission to IIT Delhi.

Reflecting on the journey, Gunjan said his achievement belonged as much to his mother as it did to him because she helped him continue learning when he could not attend classes himself.

For Gunja, the goal was simple: she did not want illness to decide her son's future.

After experiencing Kota's coaching culture alongside her son, she believes students need emotional support from their families as much as they need academic guidance. Sometimes, simply standing beside a child can make all the difference.

Gunjan's story is about much more than clearing one of India's toughest entrance examinations.

It is about a mother who quietly attended classes she never expected to sit through, learnt subjects she had never studied before, and filled page after page with handwritten notes so her son's dream could continue, even when he could not.

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