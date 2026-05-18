Twisha Sharma Case: Noida Woman Found Dead In Bhopal, Family Refuses Last Rites Over Dowry Allegations

Twisha Sharma was found dead months after marriage in Bhopal. Here’s the timeline, dowry allegations, forensic details, and police investigation.

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She moved to Bhopal for a new life after marriage. Five months later, she was found dead at home.

According to the NCRB, dowry deaths continue to be reported across India in 2024, with Delhi recording 111 such cases, the highest among metro cities.

Against this backdrop, the death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma has come under investigation. She reportedly met her husband through a dating app.

Her family has alleged harassment and dowry-related pressure. Police are examining her final calls, chats, and forensic findings as part of the probe.

A Dating App Match That Turned Into Marriage

Twisha Sharma’s story began in a way that now feels common in urban India.

She was from Noida, held an MBA degree, worked in marketing, and had explored modelling and regional film projects. Friends described her as active and ambitious.

In 2024, she reportedly met Bhopal-based advocate Samarth Singh through a dating app. What started as an online connection soon turned into a serious relationship.

By December 2025, they were married. Twisha then moved to Bhopal to live with her husband and his family.

From the outside, it looked like a modern love story. But according to her family, tensions began soon after the wedding.

“I Want To Come Home”

Twisha’s parents now allege that she faced harassment at her marital home over dowry demands and domestic disputes.

The family claimed that demands were made for expensive gifts, including a Toyota Fortuner. They also alleged that Twisha was mentally and physically harassed during the marriage.

In the weeks before her death, Twisha had reportedly spoken to friends and family about wanting to return to Noida.

Her mother told that Twisha had called her shortly before her death and said she felt “suffocated”. The family claims the call disconnected after her husband entered the room.

Another reported message sent by Twisha to a friend allegedly read: “I am trapped, bro.”

Minutes later, her family received another call informing them that she was no longer breathing.

What Happened On 12 May?

On 12 May, Twisha Sharma was found dead at her husband’s home in Bhopal.

Initial reports suggested death by suicide.

But the case quickly became more complicated after details from the post-mortem examination emerged.

According to reports, the forensic examination stated that the cause of death was “antemortem hanging by ligature”, meaning she was alive at the time of hanging.

At the same time, the report also reportedly mentioned multiple injuries on her body.

Those findings became central to the family’s allegations.

Her parents questioned how those injuries occurred and demanded a deeper investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Reports also stated that Twisha had medically terminated a pregnancy shortly before the incident.

Why The Family Suspects Foul Play

Twisha’s family has publicly rejected the suicide theory.

Her father alleged that his daughter was being continuously pressured and abused after marriage. The family also claimed that evidence from Twisha’s chats and calls showed signs of emotional distress and fear.

The case gained wider public attention after relatives protested outside the residence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The family also refused to immediately perform Twisha’s last rites and demanded a second post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi.

One of the concerns raised by the family was the influence they believed the accused family held locally. Twisha’s mother-in-law is a retired district judge.

The protests and allegations quickly spread online, with users sharing screenshots, videos, and updates related to the case.

What Action Have Police Taken?

Bhopal Police registered a case against Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh and his mother Giribala Singh.

The investigation includes allegations linked to dowry harassment and suspicious death.

Police later formed a Special Investigation Team, or SIT, to examine the case in detail.

According to reports, investigators are reviewing forensic evidence, phone records, WhatsApp chats, and statements from family members and neighbours.

At one stage of the investigation, reports stated that Twisha’s husband was absconding. Her mother-in-law reportedly secured anticipatory bail.

So far, police have not publicly concluded whether the case will be treated as suicide, abetment, or homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.