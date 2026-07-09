Uttarakhand Is Now Fully Literate: How The State Crossed The 98% Literacy Mark

Uttarakhand has become India's sixth fully literate state after crossing the 98% literacy mark. Here's what the milestone means and how it was achieved.

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For many people, literacy means reading a book.

For others, it means signing a document without using a thumbprint, reading a prescription, making a digital payment, or helping a child with homework.

That's why Uttarakhand's latest achievement is about much more than a percentage.

The state has officially become India's sixth fully literate state after crossing the 98% adult literacy mark under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the ULLAS (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society) programme.

What does 'fully literate' mean?

Under the Government of India's adult literacy framework, a state is considered fully literate when it meets the prescribed adult literacy benchmark. Officials said Uttarakhand's literacy rate has now crossed 98%, making it eligible for the recognition.

With this, Uttarakhand joins Mizoram, Goa, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim as the only states to have achieved full literacy status.

The programme behind the achievement

The milestone was achieved through the ULLAS programme, launched under NEP 2020 to improve adult literacy across India.

But the programme goes beyond teaching people how to read and write.

It also focuses on:

Digital literacy

Financial literacy

Essential life skills

Continuing education

The initiative was implemented through the combined efforts of the Uttarakhand government, teachers, literacy volunteers, district administrations and local communities.

A collective effort

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called the recognition a historic milestone, saying it reflects years of government initiatives and public participation.

He said the state would continue working to ensure digital literacy, financial literacy, continuing education and life skills reach every citizen as part of the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

State Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat also described the achievement as a matter of pride and reaffirmed the government's commitment to lifelong learning under NEP 2020.

Why this matters

Literacy today is no longer just about reading words on a page.

It is about accessing government services, understanding health information, using digital technology, managing money and participating confidently in everyday life.

For thousands of adults in Uttarakhand, becoming literate means gaining independence, dignity and opportunity.

Behind the state's 98% literacy rate are countless teachers, volunteers and learners who proved that education doesn't have an age limit.