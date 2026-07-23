Why is the National Security Act being discussed during the NEET paper leak protests? Here's what the NSA is, why Delhi Police's powers were renewed, and what officials have clarified

Was Delhi Police Given National Security Act (NSA) Powers To Handle The NEET Paper Leak Protest? What Is The NSA?

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor has authorised the Delhi Police Commissioner to continue exercising preventive detention powers under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980 until 18 October 2026.

The notification was issued amid the ongoing NEET paper leak protests, led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), prompting speculation that the move was intended to crack down on demonstrators.

However, the Delhi Police has said the extension is not linked to the NEET paper leak protests and is part of a routine administrative process.

Why Is The Extension Being Discussed?

According to a notification issued by the Delhi government's Home Department on 15 July 2026, the Delhi Police Commissioner has been authorised under Section 3(2) of the National Security Act to exercise preventive detention powers between 19 July and 18 October 2026.

Following the notification, several social media posts and reports suggested that the Centre had granted Delhi Police special powers to deal with the ongoing NEET paper leak protests.

In response, the Delhi Police said the authorisation is a routine quarterly renewal issued every three months. It added that the renewal had been approved before the NEET paper leak protests began and that no specific request had been made in connection with the ongoing demonstrations.

"It is further clarified that no specific request was made in the present context. The renewal is a routine administrative exercise and has been interpreted out of context by certain media reports," the police said in a statement.

A Delhi government official also told multiple media organisations that the delegation of these powers has been routinely renewed for decades.

What Is The National Security Act (NSA)?

The National Security Act, 1980 is a preventive detention law that empowers the Central and state governments to detain individuals if they believe the person may act in a manner prejudicial to:

The defence or security of India

Public order

The maintenance of essential supplies and services

Unlike a regular criminal arrest, the NSA is a preventive detention law. It allows authorities to detain a person to prevent a potential threat rather than prosecute them for a crime that has already been committed.

A person can be detained for up to 12 months, although the detention may be revoked earlier. Unlike a person arrested under ordinary criminal law, someone detained under the NSA is not required to be produced before a magistrate within 24 hours, because the detention is preventive rather than punitive. Every detention order must, however, be reviewed by an Advisory Board headed by a current or former High Court judge.

What Is Section 3(2) Of The NSA?

Section 3(2) of the National Security Act allows the Central or State Government to authorise a District Magistrate or Commissioner of Police to exercise preventive detention powers under the Act for a specified period.

In Delhi, this authority is periodically delegated to the Police Commissioner through official notifications and is routinely renewed.

Has The NSA Been Used Before?

Yes. Since it came into force in 1980, the National Security Act has been invoked in several cases involving national security and public order.

Jammu and Kashmir

The NSA has been used to detain separatist leaders and political figures during periods of heightened security concerns, particularly after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Sonam Wangchuk

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was detained under the NSA in September 2025 following protests in Leh over demands for statehood and Sixth Schedule protections for Ladakh. His detention was revoked by the Centre in March 2026, following which he was released.

Delhi Riots

The NSA was invoked in connection with some cases arising from the February 2020 north-east Delhi riots, where authorities alleged that preventive detention was necessary to maintain public order.

Uttar Pradesh

The NSA has frequently been invoked in Uttar Pradesh in cases where authorities argued there was a threat to public order. Examples include:

Cases involving alleged illegal cow slaughter and cattle smuggling.

Incidents of communal violence where authorities said preventive detention was necessary to maintain public order.

Cases involving alleged gang leaders and repeat offenders.

Some cases linked to violence during the anti-CAA protests in 2019 and 2020.

Serious food adulteration cases, where the Uttar Pradesh government has said the NSA may be invoked if public health and public order are considered to be at risk.

The use of the NSA has often been debated. Governments have defended it as a tool to maintain public order and national security, while civil liberties organisations have raised concerns about the scope of preventive detention and the possibility of misuse.