From GRWM videos to Subway Surfers memes, here's how Gen Z is reshaping the NEET paper leak protest through internet culture and social media.

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What began as a protest over alleged exam irregularities has taken an unexpected turn online.

The NEET paper leak protest is not just being discussed on streets, but also through viral Instagram Reels, memes and trending formats.

From protesters filming GRWM videos before joining demonstrations to turning police chases into Subway Surfers references, many participants have documented the protests using familiar internet trends and viral social media formats.

But what are the trends that have made the NEET paper leak protest stand out online? Here’s a look at how memes, videos and viral formats became part of the movement.

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GRWM For NEET Paper Leak Protests

One of the biggest trends to emerge from the NEET paper leak protests is the "Get Ready With Me" or GRWM format.

Similar to filming a morning skincare routine or an outfit for brunch, protesters are recording themselves getting dressed for demonstrations. Videos typically begin with "GRWM to attend the NEET paper leak protest" before showing posters being painted, water bottles being packed and friends heading towards protest sites.

The format is familiar to millions of Instagram users. The familiar format presents protest preparation in the style of everyday lifestyle content.

The videos often end not with fashion reveals but with clips from the protest itself.

"Who Said I Love You First?"

Relationship memes have also found a political twist.

Creators have adapted the viral "Who said I love you first?" trend by replacing romantic questions with protest references.

The joke works because audiences already recognise the format. The familiar format allows protest references to be presented through an already popular meme template.

Subway Surfers But In Real Life

One of the most widely shared trends has been protesters comparing police chases to the mobile game Subway Surfers.

Several Reels show participants running during the protest with the game's iconic soundtrack playing in the background. Captions such as "Bro thought he could outrun me" and "Subway Surfers in real life" quickly spread across Instagram.

The reference instantly clicked with young audiences who grew up playing the game.

What could have remained a short clip from a protest became a viral meme shared far beyond those who attended.

Protest Meets Meme Culture

The internet's favourite reaction formats have also entered the movement.

Protesters have used trending songs including Chak De India, Bhag DK Bose, Gangnam Style and Bhag Milkha Bhag while editing videos from the demonstrations. Others have created POV videos, reaction memes and cinematic edits using dramatic transitions.

Even well-known meme personalities have appeared at demonstrations, blurring the line between internet fame and street activism.

These edits present protest footage using formats already popular across social media.

ALSO READ: Why Is CJP Spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya's Burger Video Going Viral?

TL;DR | News At Glance

What is happening?

Gen Z participants in the NEET paper leak protest are using viral internet trends to document and amplify the movement.

Which trends are going viral?

GRWM protest videos, "Who said... first?" memes, Subway Surfers police chase edits, POV videos and trending music montages.

Why are protesters using memes?

They make political messaging easier to understand, share and engage with on social media.

Does this change the protest?

It turns social media into an extension of the protest, where participation continues through content creation and online conversations.