Who Is Vineet Joshi? The IIT-IIFT Graduate Who Led CBSE, NTA And Higher Education

Vineet Joshi, a 1992-batch IAS officer, has served as CBSE Chairman, NTA Director General, Acting UGC Chairman and Higher Education Secretary. Here's a look at his career.

As part of a secretary-level bureaucratic reshuffle approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on 23 July 2026, senior IAS officer Vineet Joshi was appointed Secretary in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. He was succeeded as Secretary, Department of Higher Education, by 1994-batch IAS officer Naresh Pal Gangwar.

Over the past two decades, Joshi has held some of the most influential positions in India's education system, including Chairman of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA), Acting Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), and Secretary of the Department of Higher Education.

Who Is Vineet Joshi?

Joshi is a 1992-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Manipur cadre. Born on 2 November 1968, he studied at Annie Besant School and Government Inter College in Allahabad (now Prayagraj).F

He earned a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Kanpur, followed by an MBA from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), New Delhi, where he was awarded the institute's Gold Medal. He later completed a PhD from IIFT.

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Career In Public Service

Over the course of his career, Joshi has held several key administrative positions at both the state and central levels.

His major appointments include:

Chairman, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Director General, National Testing Agency (NTA)

Chief Secretary, Government of Manipur

Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education

Acting Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC)

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His Tenure At CBSE

As CBSE Chairman, Joshi oversaw several reforms aimed at reducing the emphasis on rote learning and promoting continuous assessment in schools. During his tenure, the board implemented the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) framework and introduced reforms in school assessment and examination practices.

Heading The National Testing Agency

Joshi later headed the National Testing Agency (NTA), the organisation responsible for conducting several of India's largest entrance examinations, including JEE Main, NEET and CUET. He subsequently returned to the Ministry of Education in senior policymaking roles.

Higher Education Secretary And Acting UGC Chairman

Joshi was appointed Secretary, Department of Higher Education in December 2024. In April 2025, he was also given the additional charge of Acting Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

During his tenure, he oversaw policy matters relating to higher education and the implementation of initiatives under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, while coordinating with universities, higher education institutions and regulatory bodies.

In July 2026, he was also entrusted with the additional charge of Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy until a regular appointment was made.

Moved To Panchayati Raj Ministry

On 23 July 2026, the Centre appointed Joshi as Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, as part of a wider secretary-level bureaucratic reshuffle approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. The same order appointed Naresh Pal Gangwar as Secretary, Department of Higher Education.

With experience spanning school education, competitive examinations, higher education policy and university regulation, Joshi is among India's most experienced civil servants in the education sector.

#BreakingNews || Centre reshuffles top bureaucracy; Secretary of Higher Education, Ministry of Education-Vineet Joshi shifted to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj@MIB_India @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/f2aRx6d0oM — DD India (@DDIndialive) July 23, 2026

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